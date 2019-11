Darien wins first FCIAC championship since 2014; Greenwich second

Greenwich’s Meghan Lynch swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay during the FCIAC Girls Swimming Championships on Tuesday at Greenwich High School. For more photos and story visit gametimect.com. less Greenwich’s Meghan Lynch swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay during the FCIAC Girls Swimming Championships on Tuesday at Greenwich High School. For more photos and story visit ... more Photo: Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 29 Caption Close Darien wins FCIAC girls swimming championship; Greenwich places second, Staples finishes third 1 / 29 Back to Gallery

GREENWICH — Fittingly, Tuesday night’s FCIAC Girls Swimming Championships ended with Darien winning the 400-yard freestyle relay — an event that takes a team effort.

It takes an ultimate team effort for a squad to win a championship swim meet and that’s exactly what the Blue Wave received Tuesday evening before a packed house at Greenwich High School.

Where each competitor places in their respective race, is especially significant in a meet like the FCIAC finals and Darien got the finishes it needed.

Showcasing its depth, Darien swam away with the FCIAC championship, totaling 335 team points. Greenwich, which won the team title the previous two seasons, was the runner-up (303), followed by Staples (288), New Canaan (241) and Wilton (229).

“We certainly weren’t expecting this,” Darien coach Marj Trifone said. “We didn’t talk about this at the beginning of the season as one of our goals. This was a huge team effort for us, since we only had one individual first-place finish in the meet. But we had a lot of people in those consolation heats and they all counted and we did well last night (Monday night) in diving too.”

Said Blue Wave junior Kendall Luecke, one of the team’s top swimmers on Tuesday: “It’s really exciting, because at the beginning of the season, we didn’t think we would be in this position, so it’s so much fun to watch the team grow and become super close this season. I’m so proud of our team.”

Ridgefield placed sixth in the team standings (227), followed by Trumbull (202), Norwalk-McMahon (122.50), Fairfield Warde (90.50) and Westhill-Stamford (88). The victory marked the first time Darien won the FCIAC team title since 2014. The Blue Wave captured the FCIAC title three straight years (2012-2014).

The much-anticipated FCIAC finals began with Trumbull’s foursome of senior Mia Zajac, sophomore Lauren Walsh, senior Ashleigh Piro and senior Julia Nevins combining for a winning time of 1:46.86 in the 200-yard medley relay. Greenwich (Samantha Ennis, Meghan Lynch, Caterina Li, Victoria Liu) placed second (1:47.25), followed by New Canaan (1:49.33).

“It was a great meet and super competitive,” Cardinals coach Lorrie Hokayem said. “It’s awesome to have three, or four teams in the mix today, all competing. Darien had a fantastic meet, Saturday, through the diving and through today. They definitely earned it today.”

In the 200-yard freestyle, Ridgefield junior Rylie Giles took it out strong and won the race in 1:52.35. Morgan Lenoce from Staples was the runner-up in 1:54.16 and Luecke posted a third-place finish (1:54.67).

“I’m really happy with my time in the 200,” Giles said. “I love this meet, it’s one of the best ones, along with the state meet and the State Open. I’m looking for my times to keep improving.”

The 200-yard individual medley saw Walsh of Trumbull earn the first-place medal in the 200-yard individual medley, posting a time of 2:02.21. Right behind Walsh was Greenwich junior Meghan Lynch (2:02.43). Staples senior Esme Hunter took third in 2:06.76, followed by Wilton senior Ellen Holmquist.

Walsh was named the meet’s Most Outstanding Swimmer.

“People were in front of me in the 200 IM, but I wanted this so bad,” Walsh said. “I was giving it all I had.”

She was emotional when she received the award for Most Outstanding Swimmer.

“It almost gave me tears, I have so many friends that support me and they are such a big part of our team,” Walsh said. “I’m so proud of everyone.”

Said Greenwich’s Lynch: “The girl I raced, I will hopefully, race her at the next meet. I’m happy with my time, even though I finished second.”

Ridgefield junior Hannah Seward gave the Tigers their second individual victory, registering a winning time of 23.87 seconds in the 50 freestyle. Darien freshman Natalia Ferraro finished second in 24.22, while Blue Wave teammate Lexi Punishill, a senior took third (24.23). Right behind Punishill were Zajac of Trumbull (24.44) and Warde’s Mary Ryan (24.45).

“It feels good to see that the hard work I have put in has paid off,” said Seward, who swam for Greenwich in 2018. “Every person on our team did so well tonight.”

Seward came right back and claimed the first-place medal in the ensuing event — the 100-yard butterfly — in 54.50, an FCIAC meet record. The previous record was set by Staples’ Marissa Healy in 2018 (54.91). Walsh was the runner-up (55.45), Norwalk-McMahon senior Ashley Calderon took third (56.96) and Wilton senior Emma Babashak (57.43) and New Canaan senior Alexandra Mehos (57.85) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

“I was working hard on my underwaters the whole race,” Seward said, referring to the butterfly.

Said Walsh: “I was tired on the last lap, but I kept pushing it, because I want to think about my future and where I’m going with swimming.”

Darien received an individual win from Punishill, who earned the first-place medal in the 100-yard freestyle (52.82). Staples’ Jessica Qi placed second in 53.07. Also close behind were Ludlowe senior Lily Kernaghan (53.23), freshman Mary Ryan of Warde (53.69) and Greenwich senior Jenna Handali (54.07).

“It feels so great to win the 100 freestyle, especially since last year I finished fifth,” Punishill said. “I had to come back from a shoulder injury and a back injury the past year, so it’s rewarding. We received a huge team effort tonight.”

Giles garnered her second gold medal of the evening, touching the wall first in the 500-yard freestyle (5:01.23). Wilton received a second-place finish from sophomore Abbey Gardner 5:06.21. New Canaan’s Maddie Haley was third (5:09.92).

“The 500 is such a long race, so you feel really tired at the end,” Giles said. “You really feel like you accomplished something special by winning it. I started off really strong, which helped.”

Punishill, freshman Lily Bradbury, Ferranto and Luecke teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:37.28. A blink of an eye behind them was Staples (1:37.56).

“We had lights out relays, our relays were phenomenal,” Trifone said. “There were a lot of best times for our girls.”

The 100 backstroke title went to Staples’ Hunter, who clocked in at 56.08. Haley placed second (56.31), Kernaghan finished third (56.31) and Greenwich’s Samantha Ennis took fourth (57.93).

“The 100 backstroke, I really needed to push myself to get one of the top times,” said Hunter, who also swam in the 200 freestyle relay. I’m so impressed with how well our team did. We were hoping for a top-five finish. Coach said before the meet that if nothing changes, we could get second, or third and we all got really excited.”

Lynch posted a winning performance in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:04.39. Holmquist of Wilton was the runner-up (1:06.22).

“That was really fun, I was really excited for that race going into it,” Lynch said. “I was comfortable with my seed, but you never know what’s going to happen in the 100, so it was good. We still have two big meets left, where we shave and taper for them, so we are looking forward to those meets (Class LL, State Open Championships).”

The meet concluded with Punishill, Bradbury, junior Olivia Golden and Luecke giving Darien a first-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (3:33.45). Greenwich’s Handali, Caterina Li, and Lynch were second in 3:34.12, followed by Ridgefield (3:34.91).

“We’re all super excited to go to states,” Golden said. “Especially since we’re facing a different mixture of teams. This gives us a good idea of where we are going to be at states.”

POSTSEASON AWARDS

Darien was the FCIAC East Division champion during the regular season. Greenwich was the FCIAC West Division champion. Emmanuel Lanzo was presented with the 2019 FCIAC Coach of the Year Award.

QUOTABLE

“The kids had a great meet today, a great trials on Saturday and overall we had about 95 percent best times,” Staples coach Mike Anderson said. “It’s been a learning process for the team, with a new coaching staff this year. Coach (Mike) Laux stayed on as a volunteer coach, which has made the transition easier for the girls.”

Said Trifone: “Hopefully, we’ll keep improving and remain close as a team and make it happen as well at states.”

FCIAC GIRLS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team standings

Darien 335 points; 2. Greenwich 303; 3. Staples 288; 4. New Canaan 241; 5. Wilton 229; 6. Ridgefield 227; 7. Trumbull 202; 8. Norwalk-McMahon 122.50; 9. Fairfield Warde 90.50; 10. Westhill-Stamford 88; 11. Fairfield Ludlowe 80; 12. St. Joseph 59.

200-yard medley relay – 1. Trumbull (Mia Zajac, Lauren Walsh, Ashleigh Piro, Julia Nevins) 1:46.86; 2. Greenwich 1:47.25; 3. New Canaan 1:49.33; 4. Staples 1:49.63; 5. Darien 1:49.76; 6. Wilton 1:50.09; 7. Ridgefield 1:50.88; 8. Norwalk/McMahon 1:52.56; 200-yard freestyle – 1. Rylie Giles (Ridgefield) 1:52.35; 2. Morgan Lenoce (Staples) 1:54.16; 3. Kendall Luecke (Darien) 1:54.67; 4. Jessica Qi (Staples) 1:55.49; 5. Victoria Liu (Greenwich) 1:55.74); 6. Olivia Golden (Darien) 1:57.47; 7. Maya Watson (Westhill/Stamford) 1:57.94; 8. Alexandra Mehos (New Canaan) 1:59.50; 200-yard individual medley – 1. Lauren Walsh (Trumbull) 2:02.21; 2. Meghan Lynch (Greenwich) 2:02.43; 3. Esme Hunter (Staples) 2:06.76; 4. Ellen Holmquist (Wilton) 2:07.87; 5. Miranda Bonitatebus (Ridgefield) 2:12.03; 6. Samantha Ennis (Greenwich) 2:14.51; 7. Emma Mansourian (Darien) 2:14.80; 8. Hannah Strauss (Staples) 2:16.63; 50 freestyle – 1. Hannah Seward (Ridgefield) 23.87; 2. Natalia Ferranto (Darien) 24.22; 3. Lexi Punishill (Darien) 24.23; 4. Mia Zajac (Trumbull) 24.44; 5. Mary Ryan (Fairfield Warde) 24.45; 5. Ashley Calderon (Norwalk/McMahon) 24.45; 7. Annie Bowens (Staples) 24.78; 8. Daniel Tanaka Sales (St. Joseph) 24.79; 100 butterfly – 1. Hannah Seward (Ridgefield) 54.50; 2. Lauren Walsh (Trumbull) 55.45; 3. Ashley Calderon (Norwalk/McMahon) 56.96; 4. Emma Babashak (Wilton) 57.43; 5. Alexandra Mehos (New Canaan) 57.85; 6. Kelci Haley (New Canaan) 58.47; 7. Ella Alpert (Staples) 58.87; 8. Julia Nevins (Trumbull) 1:00.10; 100 freestyle – 1. Lexi Punishill (Darien) 52.82; 2. Jessica Qi (Staples) 53.07; 3. Lily Kernaghan (Ludlowe) 53.23; 4. Mary Ryan (Warde) 53.69; 5. Jenna Handali (Greenwich) 54.07; 6. Hannah Strauss (Staples) 54.88; 7. Avery Newcomer (Wilton) 54.96; 8. Sophia Mechanic (Staples) 55.65; 500 freestyle – 1. Rylie Giles (Ridgefield) 5:01.23; 2. Abbey Gardner (Wilton) 5:06.21; 3. Maddie Haley (New Canaan) 5:09.92; 4. Victoria Liu (Greenwich) 5:09.94; 5. Maya Watson (Westhill/Stamford) 5:12.55; 6. Gracie Spataro (Darien) 5:15.73; 7. Emma Babashak (Wilton) 5:16.50; 8. Morgan Lenoce (Staples) 5:17.17; 200 freestyle relay – 1. Darien (Punishill, Bradbury, Ferranto, Luecke) 1:37.28; 2. Staples 1:37.56; 3. New Canaan 1:40.96; 4. Trumbull 1:41.27; 5. Wilton 1:41.56; 6. Greenwich 1:42.80; 7. Ridgefield 1:45.59; 8. Westhill/Stamford 1:46.79; 100 backstroke – 1. Esme Hunter (Staples) 56.08; 2. Maddie Haley (New Canaan) 56.31; 3. Lily Kernaghan (Ludlowe) 57.39; 4. Samantha Ennis (Greenwich) 57.93; 5. Olivia Golden (Darien) 58.01; 6. Mia Zajac (Trumbull) 58.30; 7. Ava Fasano (Wilton) 58.84; 8. Riley Riebling (Ridgefield) 1:00.35; 100 breaststroke – 1. Meghan Lynch (Greenwich) 1:04.39; 2. Ellen Holmquist (Wilton) 1:06.22; 3. Abigayle Bleil (New Canaan) 1:07.30; 4. Carolin Petropoulos (Norwalk/McMahon) 1:07.72; 5. Hanna Sotolongo (Ridgefield) 1:07.89; 6. Avery Newcomer (Wilton) 1:07.98; 7. Daniele Tanaka Sales (St. Joseph) 1:08.44; 8. Emma Mansourian (Darien) 1:08.87; 400 freestyle relay – 1. Darien (Punishill, Bradbury, Golden, Luecke) 3:33.45; 2. Greenwich 3:34.12; 3. Ridgefield 3:34.91; 4. Staples 3:35.39; 5. Wilton 3:35.69; 6. Fairfield Warde 3:41.24; 7. New Canaan 3:44.06; 8. Trumbull 3:46.55.

