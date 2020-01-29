Simsbury goalie Kaitlyn O’Brien (31) dives out to make a stop in front of Darien’s Olivia Toscano (4) during a girls ice hockey game at the Darien Ice House on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Simsbury goalie Kaitlyn O’Brien (31) dives out to make a stop in front of Darien’s Olivia Toscano (4) during a girls ice hockey game at the Darien Ice House on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Darien topples Simsbury to take over state’s top spot 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — The wheel that is the top of the state girls ice hockey standings is about to go for a spin.

With goals from three of its senior captains, Darien handed Simsbury its first loss of the season as the Wave won, 3-1, Tuesday night at the Darien Ice House.

Kit Arrix scored the go-ahead goal just 38 seconds into the second period, and then set up Colleen Cassidy’s goal early in the third for some breathing room.

Darien (9-2-0), which entered the game in second place in the state standings, leap-frogged over Simsbury (9-1-1) and into the top spot heading into the second half of the regular season.

“We’ve been working hard and not seeing a lot of results, but tonight it paid off,” Darien coach Jamie Tropsa said. “We could’ve had two or three more, but Simsbury’s a helluva team. They’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of skill. That’s a game I wish we could play every day. If we could play teams like Greenwich, New Canaan and Simsbury all the time, all of us would just get better and better.”

“We were looking for a really big win,” Arrix said. “We’ve been working really hard all season, we have such a deep team, and so many people are contributing for us, and we all wanted to get a solid win like this. We came out on top and it feels good.”

The margin of victory could have been larger for the Wave if not for the play of Simsbury’s sophomore goalie Kaitlyn O’Brien, who made 25 saves to keep the Trojans within striking distance. Several of those stops were on open looks, and O’Brien wasn’t afraid to get in the middle of a scrum.

“The one thing about her is she’s a real competitor, so when the game gets tough, she’s willing to do absolutely anything to try and stop the puck,” Simsbury assistant coach Jim McCormick said. “She had a real heart-filled game tonight.”

The Wave’s defense was stellar, as Catherine Martin, Cate Droogan, Sarah Hearns, Charlotte Moody and Carolyn Clark were all steady in front of goalie Ella Whitticom (18 saves). They limited Simsbury’s chances and kept the Trojans’ top line of Grace and Anna Melanson and Nicole Loftus off the scoreboard.

“We were smart in the defensive end,” Tropsa said. “We played Sunday and made some drastic mistakes which cost us, but tonight we were much better at protecting what we had to protect and smarter in our own end.”

Caitlin Chan, a senior co-captain, put Darien on top early when she ended a breakaway with a back-hand shot 1:18 into the game.

Simsbury knotted it in the final minute of the first period when sophomore Sofia Marcktell scored from the right circle.

Less than a minute into the second frame, Arrix cleaned up a loose puck in front of the Trojans’ goal to get the Wave back in front at 2-1.

Cassidy then gave the Wave a two-goal cushion when she scored off a pass out of the corner from Arrix with 11:29 remaining.

The defense held Simsbury at bay the rest of the way, even shutting down a 6-on-4 for final 1:29 when the Wave had one player in the box and Simsbury pulled O’Brien from the net.

For Simsbury, which had opened the season with eight wins, the energy level picked up as the game went along, and the Trojans are hoping that continues into future games.

“Darien came out with a lot of pace,” McCormick said. “Maybe in the first period, we just weren’t ready to go, but I thought we got better as the game went on. Darien’s got a great team. They move, they’re deep and it’s not just one line. I looked forward to playing them again.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kit Arrix, Darien. Arrix put Darien ahead for good with her goal just 38 seconds into the second period, and most importantly, provided a quick response after Simsbury had scored with 37 seconds remaining in the first.

QUOTABLE

“Our work ethic — everybody, every shift was going 110% and I think that was definitely the difference-maker. We were able to capitalize on what we had, and that’s something we’ve been working on.” — Darien co-captain Kit Arrix





DARIEN 3, SIMSBURY 1

SIMSBURY 1 0 0 — 1

DARIEN 1 1 1 — 3

First period: D – Caitlin Chan, 1:18; S – Sofia Marcktell (Ashleigh Dumont, Mackenzie Chapman), 14:23; Second period: D – Kit Arrix (Olivia Toscano, Sarah Hearns), 0:38; Third period: D – Colleen Cassidy (Kit Arrix), 3:31.

Saves: S – Kaitlyn O’Brien 25; D – Ella Whitticom 18.

Records: Simsbury 9-1-1; Darien 9-2-0