Boys Hockey

Erickson led No. 4 Darien beats No. 7 Ridgefield to get back into the win column

Darien’s Sam Erickson celebrates his goal against Ridgefield during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 2 of 16
Darien’s Arthur Devillers celebrates his first goal of the game against Ridgefield during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 3 of 16
Darien’s Sam Erickson celebrates his goal against Ridgefield during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 4 of 16
Ridgefield’s Chris Hamilton sets up a shot against Darien during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 5 of 16
Ridgefield’s Will Stewart looks to make a pass against Darien during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 6 of 16
Ridgefield’s Eric Pereira battles for the puck againt Darien during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 7 of 16
Ridgefield’s Ryan Tulla skates with the puck against Darien during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 8 of 16
Ridgefield’s Will Stewart makes a pass against Darien during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 9 of 16
Ridgefield’s Michael Bianco looks for an open teammate against Darien during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 10 of 16
Darien’s Ryan Spengler skates with the puck against Ridgefield during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 11 of 16
Darien’s Sam Erickson skates against Ridgefield during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 12 of 16
Darien’s Luke Johnston dumps the puck into the zone against Ridgefield during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 13 of 16
Darien’s Matt Stein takes a shot from the point against Ridgefield during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 14 of 16
Darien’s Sam Erickson skates with the puck against Ridgefield during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 15 of 16
Darien’s Ryan Spengler shoots the puck against Ridgefield during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Image 16 of 16
Darien’s James Conway shoots the puck against Ridgefield during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
RIDGEFIELD — After tying New Canaan last week, Darien senior captain Sam Erickson wasn’t happy.

He said the team needed to play more physical and come out faster the next time it took the ice.

On Wednesday afternoon, sparked by Erickson’s first-period goal, the No. 4 Blue Wave did just that, shutting out No. 7 Ridgefield 4-0 at the Winter Garden.

“He’s really matured and become a great leader for the team,” Darien coach Mac Budd said. “I think that’s the key thing and he is leading by example.”

The win is Darien’s first since its season opener on Feb. 10.

“We definitely played harder,” Erickson said. “We played more physical, found each other more, got bodies in front of the net. But I think if we want to win anything this year, we still have a long way to go.”

For the first 11 minutes of the game Darien had chances, but was unable to beat Ridgefield goalie Matt Silliman until Erickson got one past him with under four minutes left in the period.

Darien’s Arthur Devillers scored back-to-back goals less than a minute later, giving his team a 3-0 advantage.

The scoring from Devillers and his second-line mates is something the Blue Wave has been waiting for.

“Him burying it twice tonight, shows everyone is buying in now and we are working as a unit,” Erickson said.

Ridgefield didn’t go away quietly, and in the second period had more than a couple of chances to get on the board.

“It was very nice to see our guys respond and not just fold starting in the second and finishing the second strong,” Ridgefield coach Shaun Gallagher said.

Despite the opportunities, the Tigers were unable to solve Darien goalie Chris Schofield. The junior goalie made 18 saves to earn the shutout win.

“We needed Schofield to step up and he did,” Budd said.

Teddy Dyer tallied seven seconds into the third period to round out the scoring for Darien.

“I think tonight we were good,” Budd said. “We played fast in that first period and got a very good team back on their heels to start the game. Thank goodness.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Darien’s Sam Erickson: The captain continued to lead with his physical play and scored the first goal of the game.

QUOTABLE

“What I love is late in the game and you look and there is a guy getting in the goalies’ eyes and it’s your captain, Sam Erickson, who is a really highly skilled guy. But at the end of the game, he is leading by example, where he is the guy getting in the tough areas.” — Darien coach Mac Budd on his senior captain Sam Erickson.

Darien 4, Ridgefield 0
DARIEN 3 0 1 — 4
RIDGEFIELD 0 0 0 — 0
1st period: D — Sam Erickson (Ryan Spengler); Arthur Devillers (Alex Garabet, Spengler); Devillers (Luke Johnston). 2nd period: none. 3rd period: D — Teddy Dyer (unassisted). Shots: D — 31; R — 18 Saves: D — Chris Schofield 18; R — Matt Silliman 27. Records: Darien 2-2-1, Ridgefield 2-4-0