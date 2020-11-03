Danny Oglesby ready to take next step in coaching career

Danny Oglesby (light blue shirt, tie) has been named the head boys basketball coach at North Haven. Danny Oglesby (light blue shirt, tie) has been named the head boys basketball coach at North Haven. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Danny Oglesby takes over as North Haven boys basketball coach 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Danny Oglesby looked forward to reconnecting with the Hamden Hall Country Day basketball community when he first became an assistant boys basketball coach at his alma mater seven seasons ago.

Now Oglesby is ready to take the next step on the basketball coaching trail.

The former schoolboy star has been named the head coach at North Haven High. He replaces Justin Falcon.

“I think once we have a program established (at North Haven) and get to know the youth coaches and their teams, I hope to build some type of camaraderie and become competitive,” Oglesby said.

Oglesby, 37, scored 3,049 points in five seasons with Hamden Hall from 1997-2002. The Hornets won four New England Prep School Athletic Council Class D championships during his career playing for Dave Beckerman. He was the New Haven Register’s Area MVP in 2002.

Oglesby went on to play at both the University of South Florida and Fairfield University.

Oglesby, a Hamden resident, served as an assistant coach under Jay Karlins, then Beckerman, then current coach Sean Doherty. He was an associate head coach last season.

“I’m grateful to Coach Karlins, Coach Beckerman and Coach Doherty, being able to coach at the school I played at. It was such an unbelievable experience. I got to reconnect with my old school and the community. It was a positive experience and I’m really grateful for that,” Oglesby said. “I stayed around the game and I built positive relationships with a lot of people. That’s what it’s about.”

Doherty, now entering his fourth season at Hamden Hall, first got to know Oglesby when he helped work Doherty’s summer basketball camp at Quinnipiac University, where Doherty worked before coming to Hamden Hall.

“He learned to do things the right way. He’s been a part of winning, winning and winning, which is great,” Doherty said. “He has put his time in. He is ready. … He is such a great guy and a quality person. Our kids all respect him and are heartbroken he is leaving. He will do a really good job there, I know that.”

A behavior analyst for ACES in Hamden, Oglesby said “this is the right time” to become a head coach, citing his kids now being older and the proximity of the job to where he lives.

“I will establish relationships with kids, get to know them, their families and the community. After that, we will assess where we are at and go from there,” Oglesby said.

