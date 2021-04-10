Danni Kemp remembered as being ‘Beautiful in every way’ at Foran softball field dedication

MILFORD — Every field has a story and the life of Danni Kemp was chronicled when the renovated field at Foran High was dedicated and named the Danielle Kemp Memorial Softball Field on Saturday.

Kemp’s father Cliff, mother Melinda and sister Alyssa sat in front of home plate as Danni’s former coach Jeff Bevino, current Foran coach Julie Johnson and local dignitaries spoke about Foran’s two-time All-State catcher who died from a rare and inoperable brain tumor at the age of 19 in 2017.

Bevino coached Kemp beginning in youth ball through her time at Foran.

Law coach Melanie Blude presents a $5,000 check toward the Danni Kemp Cancer Support Fund @GameTimeCT #ctsb pic.twitter.com/JEaDPofLp3 — Bill Bloxsom (@blox354) April 10, 2021

“I was asked to find one word to describe Danni Kemp. The word I use is beautiful. She was beautiful in every way. That beautiful smile, that beautiful disposition, that beautiful talent. She had the best arm of anybody, she was faster than anybody, she hit the ball further than anybody. And her dedication to her teammates are far beyond anything you could ever attest to,” Bevino said of Kemp, a 2015 graduate who went onto play Division I ball at Stony Brook University.

“Not only was she a five-tool player, but she was probably the most beautiful person I’ve known. I would refer to Danni as Bugs Bunny — if you remember that cartoon Bugs Bunny is at first base, Bugs goes to second base and then Bugs stops to sell popcorn. Danni could play anywhere.

“She brightened everybody’s life that she touched. Every time a young girl comes and plays on this field, she is going to find out what a great role model and athlete that Danni was.”

Players from Foran and Law lineup prior to Danielle Kemp Memorial Field dedication @GameTimeCT #ctsb pic.twitter.com/YUEhHeBh7A — Bill Bloxsom (@blox354) April 10, 2021

Johnson coached Kemp in volleyball and praised her competitive spirit and the way she battled cancer.

“True character is revealed in adversity. In her adversity Danni showed us all how to fight,” Johnson said. “The young women that play on this field can all use her fight as an inspiration. As a Foran softball-alumnae, a Foran parent and a Foran coach, I’m so proud of this field and the investment the city made in women athletics. I hope that young women athletes that come and play on Danni’s field can look to her and how she played and live up to that standard.”

Anthony Vitelli, Foran’s athletic director, hosted the ceremony.

“Danni touched the lives of so many of us who are here today. She was a tremendous person, friend and teammate and was loved by all who knew her,” said Vitelli, who praised all the people that “enthusiastically” supported the project.

Assistant Superintendent of Schools Dr. Amy Fedigan pointed to the long-term value that Danielle Kemp Field will bring.

“I know the foundation of this field was built upon the pride and love that so many people in our Milford community and beyond shared for this special young woman,” Fedigan said. “I’m amazed when I look at this field. Every little girl who comes here is going to know a tremendous female athlete named Danni Kemp made it possible.

“She played the game with her head and with her heart. Danni was revered and adored by all in our Milford community. May our Milford Public School students and Foran athletes today and in the years ahead play with Danni Kemp spirit — demonstrate a love for the challenge of the game, a love for one’s team, and play with a competitive edge that fosters pride in knowing you have left it all on the field.”

State Representatives Charles Ferraro (District 117) and Kathy Kennedy District 119) presented the Kemp family with a citation from the CT General Assembly.

“It is a mystery why the best of us get called home. But it is obvious that while she may be home, she will be kept alive on this field,” Ferraro said.

Kennedy said: “Danni was talented. She was a fierce competitor and she was warm and caring. With a personally and infectious smile she touched the lives of so many.”

Cliff Kemp said: “We want to thank everyone at Foran, the girls at Foran for their support the last four years since Danielle’s passing and how you keep her name and her legacy alive. We are glad that Jonathan Law is here today. It is our crosstown rival but also our Milford sisters and we’re happy to be playing the first game against you on this field.

“Coach Mel (Melanie Blude) thanks so much. You knew Danni prior to high school. I’m sure you had some great nights of sleep after you beat us and sleepless nights after we beat you. We are one Milford family.”

Law’s Courtney Hanson had 4 hits and turned a double play in Law’s 13-5 win at Foran @GameTimeCT #ctsb pic.twitter.com/u78fouuXXg — Bill Bloxsom (@blox354) April 10, 2021

Diamond notes: Foran and Jonathan Law players lined the first and third base foul lines for the ceremony and then played in a cross-town matchup game immediately following the dedication. Law won 13-5. … Blude presented the Kemp’s with a $5,000 check toward the Danni Kemp Cancer Support Fund. … Foran softball had given $5,000 to the fund from its Bash and Dash event. … Kathy Elson from the Foran Booster Club presented the Kemps with a framed photo of the field construction with Danni’s photo in the middle. … During warmups, players from both teams wore t-shirts with Danni Strong across the front with her No. 8. … Umpires presented the Kemp family with game balls. … Danni Kemp’s No. 8 jersey was retired and given to her parents.

LAW 13, FORAN 5

Jonathan Law took a 7-0 lead on host Foran in the second inning and tacked on runs on its way to a 13-5 season-opening victory after the Danielle Kemp Memorial Softball Field was dedicated on Saturday.

Law had 13 hits and scored multiple runs in five innings for coach Melane Blude.

“You don’t know what to expect with a majority of underclassmen playing. Our bats never came alive in our scrimmages. We focused on that in practice and the girls came out fighting and never looked back today,” Blude said.

Law’s Courtney Hanson had four hits, including two doubles, drove in three runs, scored a pair. The junior third baseman had three assists and a pair of putouts. She started a rally-stalling double play in the sixth.



william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com

Twitter: @blox354