Danbury’s Ricky Shook named Connecticut Coach of the Year

For the second straight year and fourth time overall, the National Wrestling Coaches Association has named Danbury wrestling coach Ricky Shook as the Connecticut Coach of the Year.

Shook previously won the award in 2008, ’09 and ’19

The Hatters were undefeated this past season (16-0), winning the New England, State Open, Class LL and FCIAC championships.

Danbury has won back-to-back New England championships, the past four State Open titles, the past five Class LL championships and 33 of the past 34 FCIAC championships.

Shook took over as Danbury’s head coach in 1999 and has led his teams to unparalleled levels of success, even by Danbury wrestling standards.

Danbury has compiled a record of 380-24, won 17 LL championships, 16 State Open titles and three New England championships in that time.

Shook has been inducted into four halls of fame, including the Connecticut chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame

Last fall, he was picked to receive a Gold Key award from the Connecticut Sports Writers Alliance, though the April ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Among the top teams Danbury beat this past season were New Milford, Simsbury, Trumbull and Warde in Connecticut, as well as out-of-state foes Timberlane Regional (N.H.), Mount Anthony Union (Vt.) and Nashoba Valley Tech (Mass.).





