Danbury’s Harley Hodge records ace in first varsity match

Harley Hodge will forever have a cherished memory of her first varsity golf match.

Hodge, a senior at Danbury, aced the second hole at Country Club of Darien Tuesday.

“Harley has played field hockey and decided to try golf this year,” Danbury girls golf coach Kathy Boucher said. “Literally, it was her first time playing in a competition.”

The Country Club of Darien is no pitch and putt: it will be the host to the state’s best golfers for the 87th Connecticut Open in late July.

The second hole is an uphill par-3 measuring 102 yards. Hodge used a 5-iron. She never saw the ball go in.

“At first, we (Hodge and her playing partners) had all just thought the ball landed on the green,” Hodge said. “We walked over after the tee shot looking for my ball everywhere, not sure where it might have gone. I was reluctant to look in the hole bcause I had thought, ‘There is no way,’ but lo and behold, the ball was in the hole.

Danbury did lose the dual meet to Darien.

Boucher shared a memory about the first hole in one Danbury had in an FCIAC girls match in 2012: Liz Pena aced that same second hole against Darien.

