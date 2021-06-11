Smith sweeps sprints as Danbury repeats as CIAC girls track state open champions

NEW BRITAIN — At around 10:45 Thursday morning, Danbury senior Abigail Copeland ran the third leg of the team’s 4×100-meter race at the CIAC State Open in Willow Brook Park.

The team’s time of 50.05 seconds earned Danbury its first point of its later-to-be meet-winning score of 44 points.

Immediately after the event however, Copeland, Danbury’s captain, left the meet and drove the hour-plus drive back to Danbury to make the school’s 2 p.m. graduation ceremony.

“That says a lot about her,” said Danbury track and field coach Rob Murray, “She knows how big and important this meet was to us.”

Copeland’s dedication to making the meet along with three-event wins from junior Alanna Smith, gave way to Danbury winning its second-straight State Open title Thursday afternoon after last winning the winning the event in 2019. Thursday’s title marks the school’s fourth State Open title. Glastonbury came in second with 38 points and Weston in third with 37 points.

“It’s really about what they persevered through this year,” Murray said. “We haven’t been full-time in person at all. These girls, it was their families that helped them get back to practice, they helped each other with rides, that’s first and foremost. They were so committed to their goals; they work for each other. … Those girls and the 42 girls that were on our roster they all pulled themselves together. They did an amazing thing.”

THREE STATE TITLES, FIRST TIME IN DECADE

State Open Girls 100 Meter Dash Champion: Alanna Smith, Danbury (12.03) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/5CdsIVvb2W — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

Smith scored 30 of the Hatters’ 44 points by winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races — the first time someone has won all three events since Precious Holmes of Hillhouse in 2011.

“I’m so excited and so proud. It really makes me feel like all my practicing and training has really paid of,” Smith said.

After winning the 100 in a personal best of 12.03 seconds, Smith had about six minutes of rest before jumping in the 400. Despite a quick moment bent over on the grass throwing up her nerves — something she said she does often between races but always makes her feel better — she won the 400 in 56.78.

State Open Girls 200 Meter Dash Champion: Alanna Smith, Danbury (24.49) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/8I26nXVXpd — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

“I’m so excited especially because my freshman year when I won the 400 I was so excited like it was like the best feeling ever so to come out here and to win two and maybe even three after I do the 200, I’m super excited,” Smith said after winning the 100 and 400 meter dashes.

Smith finished her day making history becoming the first athlete since 2011 to win all three of the sprinting events with her personal best of 24.49 in the 200.

State Open Girls 400 Meter Dash Champion: Alanna Smith, Danbury (56.78) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/Wfw9X8JhRP — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

“I really wanted to win all three really bad, so I was just really pushing myself in my races,” she said. “I just know that I want to win states and hopefully next year when there is New Englands and bigger meets like that, I’ll be able to win those meets. It’s just that track is everything to me.”

A WINNING CONFIDENCE

State Open Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Champion: Mariella Schweitzer, Joel Barlow (43.18) *TIES OPEN RECORD* #cttrack pic.twitter.com/tq7oQDWgb6 — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

Two years ago at her first State Open as a freshman, Joel Barlow’s Mariella Schweitzer tripped on the first hurdle of the 100 hurdles and threw off her pace for qualifying for the finals. The fall shattered her confidence.

That is until she got her redemption on Thursday.

Once the junior stepped through the starting line she knew could win and she did, in a personal best of 14.18 seconds.

“I was obviously feeling a little nervous like everyone usually does, but I think once I got on the starting line and took off, all that sort of went away and my mind was on the finish line and winning,” she said. “The main reason I won this race was confidence.”

Schweitzer took the extra boost of winning her first State Open title into the 300-meter hurdles to win that event in a meet-record tying time of 43.18.

“I used to be really nervous going into the starting line and doubt myself a lot. But these past couple weeks, I’ve really been working on that and I think my confidence is better than it’s ever been,” said Schweitzer, who will compete at nationals in Oregon later this month. “All the competition is making me feel more pumped up and more amped and ready to compete. … This is probably the best track day I’ve probably ever had in my life. I’ve definitely never been more confident or happy with my races.”

THE KICKSTER HULK

State Open Girls 1600 Meter Run Champion: Olivia Birney, Simsbury (4:50.96) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/NKn7RZDIa7 — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

With 250 meters left in the 1,600, Simsbury’s Olivia Birney pushed past the event’s leader Mari Noble of Greenwich to sprint through the final meters and win the race in 4 minutes and 50.96 seconds, winning her first ever State Open title. The win solidified an impressive season for Birney in the event after beginning the season with a previous personal best of 5:25.

“I tell myself, ‘You can do it, you got it, you know you have a really strong kick, these girls are so fast they push you so hard, but you just gotta tough it out and do it,’” Birney said of what runs through her mind before she begins to kick. She refers to this voice as the ‘Hulk’ inside her.

“And I’m so happy I did. I’m so happy to have been pushed by such great racers. …. Going into this race, I did not know what was going to happen and that’s what’s super fun for me. Not knowing and finding success. It was a lot of fun.”

An hour or so later, Birney again used her quick kick to beat out Weston’s Julia Rosenburg in the final 100 meters of the 800 to win her second State Open title in 2:11.82.

“I left it all out on the track today and that’s really the reason I’m so happy,” she said of winning her second title. “I’m more proud of how I was able to push at the end in both races and to really dig deep and find stuff that I knew I’ve had in me, but you need competition to bring that out. … I don’t just love winning; I love the fight to win.”

ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

State Open Girls 4×100 Meter Relay Champion: Sheehan (49.41) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/u9JlYInbm1 — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

Gastonbury opened Thursday’s meet by winning the 4×800-meter relay in 9 minutes and 20.6 seconds. Sheehan won the 4×100-meter relay in 48.68, while Newtown closed the meet winning the 4×400 in 3:55.99.

“It’s absolutely insane,” said Sheehan senior Allison Villano. “Just to be able to walk into a place and know that everybody is kinda chasing you but that adrenaline rush of knowing that every time you gotta run your best and we did that today.”

State Open Girls 4×800 Meter Relay Champion: Glastonbury (9:18.45) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/mjPmHUNYov — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

CLOSE POLE VAULT FINISH

Both Mallory Malz from Glastonbury and Ellison Weiner from Weston finished the pole vault at 11-00, however since it only took Malz two attempts to reach the height over Weiner’s three, Malz was awarded the state title.

THROWS, JUMPS AND OTHER WINS

State Open Girls 3200 Meter Run Champion: Chloe Scrimgeour, Conard (10:21.61) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/zru5tvfddO — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

Chloe Scrimgeour won the 3,200 for Conard in 10:21.61, missing the meet record by a little more than a second.

In the throw events, it was Hillhouse’s Leah Moore who won both the shot put (41 feet and 2.5 inches) and discus (131 feet), while Weston’s Shea Greene won the javelin throw in 154 feet, breaking the previous eight-year-old state record.

Newington steals the 4×800 relay from Staples in the final steps, winning the title in 7:57.79. #cttrack pic.twitter.com/vvToLZFe3C — Maggie Vanoni (@maggie_vanoni) June 10, 2021

Kedarjah Lewis from Haddam-Killingworth won the long jump title with a jump of 19-01.00. The triple jump title was won by Nia Christie of St. Joseph in 37-11.50, while New Milford’s Anichka Malachi came in second with 36-10.25. Nonnewaug’s Courtney Rowland won the high jump in 5-06.00.

2021 CIAC GIRLS TRACK & FIELD STATE OPEN

Girls Team Scores

1) Danbury 44; 2) Glastonbury 38; 3) Weston 37; 4) New Milford 33; 5) Southington 30; 6) Ridgefield 26; 7) Conard 25; 8) Hillhouse 24; 9) Sheehan 23; 10) Joel Barlow 21; 10) Simsbury 21; 12) Newtown 20; 13) East Hampton 19; 14) Staples 18; 14) St. Joseph 18; 16) Windsor 16; 17) East Haven 14; 18) Fairfield Ludlowe 13; 18) Holy Cross 13; 20) Hall 12.50; 21) Haddam-Killingworth 10; 21) Nonnewaug 10; 23) Somers 9; 23) Seymour 9; 23) Rocky Hill 9; 23) Ellington 9; 27) Wilton 8; 27) Killingly 8; 27) Windsor Locks 8; 27) Greenwich 8; 31) Bloomfield 7; 31) Weaver 7; 33) Daniel Hand 6; 33) Lewis Mills 6; 33) Mercy 6; 33) East Lyme 6; 33) Pomperaug 6; 33) Manchester 6; 33) Platt 6; 33) Wilbur Cross 6; 33) Brookfield 6; 42) New Canaan 5; 42) Trumbull 5; 42) Shelton 5; 42) Old Saybrook 5; 42) Jonathan Law 5; 47) Lauralton Hall 4; 47) Bethel 4; 47) Brien McMahon 4; 50) Stonington 3.50; 51) Stafford 3; 51) Hamden 3; 51) Capital Prep 3; 51) Woodland 3; 51) Norwalk 3; 51) Guilfor d 3; 51) E.O. Smith 3; 51) Tolland 3; 51) Naugatuck 3; 51) Litchfield 3; 61) Career Magnet 2; 61) Kolbe Cathedral 2; 63) Granby Memorial 1; 63) Watertown 1; 63) Hartford Public 1; 63) Canton 1; 63) Bristol Eastern 1; 63) Norwich Free Academy 1

Girls Event Top Finishers

100 Meters: (w: 0.4) 1. Alanna Smith, Danbury, 12.03; 2. Jalena Martin, Ellington, 12.17; 3. Francine Stevens, Staples, 12.37; 4. Clare Gillis, Conard, 12.43; 5. Anna-Sashia Jones, Weaver, 12.48; 6. Kisha Francois, East Haven, 12.49; 7. Alisia Munoz, Kolbe Cathed, 12.58; 8. Florence Dickson, Danbury, 12.78.

200 Meters: 1. Alanna Smith, Danbury, 24.49, w:0.3; 2. Francine Stevens, Staples, 25.12, w:0.3; 3. Clare Gillis, Conard, 25.43, w:0.3; 4. Raquel Rosa, Holy Cross, 25.59, w:0.3; 5. Hannah Caiola, Glastonbury, 25.64, w:-0.8; 6. Anna-Sashia Jones, Weaver, 25.76, w:0.3; 7. Marie Kane, Mercy, 25.80, w:0.3; 8. Elise Barricelli, Newtown, 25.89, w:-0.8.

400 Meters: 1. Alanna Smith, Danbury, 56.78; 2. Raquel Rosa, Holy Cross, 57.80; 3. Olivia Walters, Brookfield, 58.44; 4. Anna Brodeur, Old Saybrook, 58.84; 5. Riley Powers, Newtown, 59.10; 6. Gabriella Hernandez, E.O. Smith, 59.11; 7. Jada McCown, Hillhouse, 59.17; 8. Brittani Westberry, Windsor, 59.19.

800 Meters: 1. Olivia Birney, Simsbury, 2:11.82; 2. Julia Rosenberg, Weston, 2:12.44; 3. Emily Mrakovcic, Wilton, 2:14.40; 4. Ally McCarthy, Newtown, 2:15.08; 5. Zoie Kempf, Seymour, 2:16.01; 6. Jaden Young, Woodland, 2:17.37; 7. Jacqueline Caron, Glastonbury, 2:17.99; 8. Kate Martin, Simsbury, 2:18.06.

1600 Meters: 1. Olivia Birney, Simsbury, 4:50.96; 2. Mari Noble, Greenwich, 4:53.33; 3. Anna Keeley, Fairfield Lu, 4:59.17; 4. Kali Holden, Trumbull, 4:59.71; 5. Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 5:00.28; 6. Jacqueline Izzo, Southington, 5:01.65; 7. Sydney Kelleher, New Milford, 5:01.87; 8. Danielle Adams, East Hampton, 5:06.24.

3200 Meters: 1. Chloe Scrimgeour, Conard, 10:21.61; 2. Claire Daniels, New Milford, 10:39.60; 3. Anna Steffen, Daniel Hand, 10:41.49; 4. Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 10:48.54; 5. Madelaine Sweeney, New Milford, 10:49.80; 6. Julia Antony, Guilford, 10:55.30; 7. Grace Michaud, Southington, 10:56.52; 8. Julia Caputo, Canton, 11:00.11.

100 Meter Hurdles: (w: 2.3) 1. Mariella Schweitzer, Joel Barlow, 14.52; 2. Erin Daugherty, Ridgefield, 15.12; 3. Brylee Montanari, East Hampton, 15.31; 4. Caden Simpson, Jonathan Law, 15.54; 5. Katherine Baisley, Lauralton Ha, 15.81; 6. Rosa Volpintesta, Bethel, 15.82; 7. jill Roberts, Wilton, 15.94; 8. Samantha Colby, Joel Barlow, 16.04.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Mariella Schweitzer, Joel Barlow, 43.18#; 2. Jessica Starr, East Hampton, 44.35; 3. Nyia White, Wilbur Cross, 44.78; 4. Shani Smith, Windsor, 45.34; 5. Emma Smith, Glastonbury, 45.47; 6. Christline Edward, Norwalk, 46.05; 7. Erin Daugherty, Ridgefield, 46.08; 8. Allison Murphy, Naugatuck, 46.66.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Sheehan (Clarisse Aminawung, Patrice Mansfield, Allison Villano, Avery Winters), 48.68; 2. Windsor (Shani Smith, Brittani Westberry, Jade Robinson, Ayanna Franks), 49.49; 3. Ridgefield (Erin Daugherty, Sofia Gasparo, Natasha Riek, Julia Bragg), 49.59; 4. Seymour (Nikol DaCruz, Sophia Motyl, Zoie Kempf, Katharine Bruno), 49.71; 5. Staples (Molly Liles, Olivia Bollo, Hannah Murphy, Lauren Spheeris), 49.79; 6. Lewis Mills (Ava Bonini, Lauren Searle, Gabriella Zeller, Madeleine Croiger), 50.00; 7. Fairfield Ludlowe (Tia Stapleton, Molly Ferullo, Kayla Pattison, Elizabeth Melvin), 50.03; 8. Danbury (Florence Dickson, Kimberleigh Williams, Abigail Copeland, Briana Gilliard), 50.05.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Newtown (Elise Barricelli, Ally McCarthy, Hannah Snayd, Riley Powers), 3:55.99; 2. Glastonbury (Alyssa Healy, Riley Carroll, Meghan Smith, Emma Smith), 3:56.94; 3. Weston (Ellison Weiner, Nicole Sztachelski, Kathleen Saussy, Ava Zielinski), 3:57.73; 4. Hall (Lauren Moskal, Julia Zydanowicz, Hana Roggendorf, Rylan Priest), 4:04.26; 5. Mercy (Megan Gallagher, Kathryn Menard, Kaila Lujambio, Marie Kane), 4:04.70; 6. Lewis Mills (Lauren Searle, Madeleine Croiger, Alyse Pasqualini, Gabriella Zeller), 4:05.01; 7. Ridgefield (Regan McGrath, Rory McGrath, Georgia Keller, Grace Michalowski), 4:05.03; 8. East Hampton (Jessica Starr, Kaylee Gravel, Kyla Norton, Danielle Adams), 4:06.28.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Glastonbury (Ava Gattinella, Kelley MacElhiney, Casey MacElhiney, Jacqueline Caron), 9:18.45; 2. Ridgefield (Grace Michalowski, Regan McGrath, Rory McGrath, Georgia Keller), 9:21.38; 3. New Milford (Shae Zeitler, Sydney Kelleher, Madelaine Sweeney, Claire Daniels), 9:22.09; 4. Weston (Ava Zielinski, Kathleen Saussy, Caitlyn McKiernan, Julia Rosenberg), 9:23.18; 5. Hall (Katherine Sanderson, Bridget McGann, Nora Holmes, Rylan Priest), 9:25.48; 6. Tolland (Peyton Bornstein, Lillian Byam, Isabelle McNamee, Calista Mayer), 9:25.92; 7. Southington (Diane Pillsbury, Jessica Lombardo, Grace Michaud, Jacqueline Izzo), 9:34.59; 8. Ellington (Anna Moser, Ella Moser, Keira Warner, Brooke Diwinsky), 9:41.36.

High Jump: 1. Courtney Rowland, Nonnewaug, 5-06; 2. Nia Christie, St. Joseph, J5-06; 3. Alissa Hurd, Pomperaug, 5-04; 4. Tia Stapleton, Fairfield Lu, J5-04; 5. Audrey Kirkutis, Conard, 5-02; 6. Jordan Murphy, East Hampton, J5-02; 7. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, J5-02; 7. Zaria Williams, Hartford Pub, J5-02; 7. Rosa Volpintesta, Bethel, J5-02.

Pole Vault: 1. Mallory Malz, Glastonbury, 11-00; 2. Ellison Weiner, Weston, J11-00; 3. Alexandria McDowell, Manchester, 10-06; 4. Alexah Zaczynski, Southington, J10-06; 5. Lila Rich, Stonington, 10-00; 5. Sydney Golas, Hall, 10-00; 7. Erin Brennan, Sheehan, J10-00; 8. Hannah Elliot, Norwich Free, 9-06.

Long Jump: 1. Kedarjah Lewis, Haddam-Killi, 19-01; 2. Abigail Burgess, Killingly, 18-05; 3. Kisha Francois, East Haven, 18-04.50; 4. Anichka Malachi, New Milford, 18-00.25; 5. Erin Brennan, Sheehan, 17-09; 6. Saryah Winborne, Capital Prep, 17-05.25; 7. Takai Burt, Windsor, 17-04.75; 8. Lauren Roy, Granby Memor, 16-09.50.

Triple Jump: 1. Nia Christie, St. Joseph, 37-11.50; 2. Anichka Malachi, New Milford, 36-10.25; 3. Laniyah Henderson, Bloomfield, 36-06.50; 4. Audrey Kozak, Shelton, 36-02; 5. Giuliana Robles, Danbury, 35-09.75; 6. Mariama Diakhate, Hamden, 35-08.25; 7. Smellie Sian, Career Magne, J35-08.25; 8. Arianna Polletta, Watertown, 35-05.75.

Shot Put: 1. Leah Moore, Hillhouse, 41-02.50; 2. Tianna Rogers, Danbury, 37-08.25; 3. Savannah Soleau, East Lyme, 37-03.75; 4. Gabriela DeFelice, New Canaan, 36-01.50; 5. Marina Perry, Rocky Hill, 35-03.50; 6. Caitlyn Hunt, Sheehan, 34-09.50; 7. Darla Jagrosse, Sheehan, 34-08.75; 8. Shalisha Robertson, Hillhouse, 34-00.

Discus Throw: 1. Leah Moore, Hillhouse, 131-00; 2. Tristin Oberg, Windsor Lock, 127-04; 3. Aaliyah Burnley, Platt, 118-05; 4. Marina Perry, Rocky Hill, 117-05; 5. Kemberly Denerville, Brien McMaho, 116-04; 6. Sydney Dolbier, Stafford, 114-08; 7. Madison DiPasquale, Sheehan, 110-05; 8. Olivia O’Connor, Hillhouse, J110-05.

Javelin Throw: 1. Shea Greene, Weston, 154-00#; 2. Alexah Zaczynski, Southington, 131-11; 3. Kayla Pelletier, Southington, 127-08; 4. Alice Stettinger, East Haven, 118-06; 5. Marisa Imme, Southington, 115-09; 6. Kadija Crapo, Litchfield, 108-09; 7. Julia Kropo, Naugatuck, 105-09; 8. Mackenzie Fitzsimons, Bristol East, 103-06.