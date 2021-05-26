Danbury wins FCIAC boys track title, Greenwich second

DANBURY — It has been two years since Danbury boys track and field’s streak of five straight FCIAC titles was snapped, but on Tuesday the Hatters reclaimed the crown.

Danbury finished first as a team with 100.5 points, followed closely by Greenwich at 98.5. Staples finished third with 79 points and Ridgefield came in fourth with 71.

“It just feels really good to be able to celebrate and watch the kids celebrate,” Danbury coach Robert Murray said. “Especially after a lot of these guys missed one of their upperclassmen years. For me, I’ll still be here longer than they will so I am really happy for them more than anything else.”

The Hatters won three events. The 4×100, the 110 hurdles, and the 800. Javier Reyes won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.39 and Gabriel Kwarteng claimed the 800 in 1:57.48. The 4×100 team was made up of Kyle Thomas, Carlos Rosales, Max Calabrese and Luka Santos.

“This is an amazing feeling, especially after losing last year,” Santos said. “To come out here and win the FCIAC on our home turf means everything. It solidified our legacy here as seniors and we are still the top dogs.”

A large reason for Greenwich’s second-place finish was junior Andrew O’Donnell, who walked away from the event as a three-time FCIAC champion.

“I feel really great about how I did today,” O’Donnell said. “I am exhausted, but all season I have been running four events per meet, so I am conditioned and today I feel better than I have after any meet this whole season.”

O’Donnell won the 200 with a time of 22.40, the 400 in 48.78 and was the anchor of the Greenwich 4×400 team in 3:24.89 alongside teammates Harrison Goldenberg, Gianluca Bianchi and Zachary Jelinek.

“The 4×400 was my favorite event even though it’s usually not my main event,” O’Donnell said. “My guys really stepped up today and made it easy for me. Going into states next week I am very excited.”

David Faugno was also a key contributor for Greenwich, winning the FCIAC title for long jump with a leap of 20-06.25.

Dillon Harding and Dustin Gray led the way for third-place Staples, each claiming individual titles.

Gray won the shot put with a throw of 45-10.00 while Harding found an extra gear to win the 3200 despite racing in what was considered the “slower” heat.

“Although technically it wasn’t the fast heat, I knew there was one kid who’s coach was telling him he was going to break 9:40,” Harding said. “I figured I would just stick on him and I felt good after the first mile and took it.”

Harding finished the two-mile race in 9:33.35, a personal record that beat second-place finisher Nathan Cramer of Fairfield Ludlowe by just over two seconds.

“I heard my dad over there yelling ‘You could get this’,” Harding said. “So I put everything I had into that last lap and when I saw the time on the final stretch I knew I had it.”

Charlie King of Ridgefield had a big day as well, winning the 1600 in 4:21.46 and as a member of the winning 4×800 relay in 8:07.86. He also finished second in the 800 with a time of 1:57.68, just 0:00.20 seconds behind Kwarteng.

FCIAC Boys Outdoor Championships

Team results

1) Danbury, 100.5; 2) Greenwich, 98.5; 3) Staples, 79; 4) Ridgefield, 71; 5) Fairfield Ludlowe, 61.5; 6) Wilton, 54.5; 7) New Canaan, 39; 8) Darien 38.5; 9) Norwalk, 38; 10) Trumbull, 34; 11) St. Joseph, 30; 12) Westhill, 21; 13) Fairfield Warde, 19; 14) McMahon, 16; 15) Harding, 1.5.

Top Individuals

100: 1. Dante Valentino, Trumbull (11.14); 2. Luka Santos, Danbury (11.33); 3. Jon Gladstone, Warde (11.38).

200: 1. Andrew O’Donnell, Greenwich (22.40); 2. Jon Gladstone, Warde (23.10); 3. Harrison Keith, Ludlowe (23.21).

400: 1. Andrew O’Donnell, Greenwich (48.78); 2. Jack Myers, Wilton (50.35); 3. Kyle Bloomer, Darien (51.13).

800: 1. Gabriel Kwarteng, Danbury (1:57.48); 2. Charlie King, Ridgefield (1:57.68); Zachary Jelinek, Greenwich (1:59.13).

1600: 1. Charlie King, Ridgefield (4:21.64); 2. Colin McLaughlin, Westhill (4:22.98); 3. Liam Carcich, Ridgefield (4:24.31).

3200: 1. Dillon Harding, Staples (9:33.35); Nathan Cramer, Ludlowe (9:35.86); 3. Charles Namiot, Ridgefield (9:37.56).

100 Hurdles Finals: 1. Javier Reyes, Danbury (15.387); 2. O’Neal Kpodar, Danbury (15.390); 3. Greg Foster, Norwalk (15.76).

300 Hurdles: 1. Greg Foster, Norwalk (39.80); 2. Amit Markot, Ridgefield (39.97); 3. Jaylen Carter, St. Joseph (41.39).

4×100 Relay: 1. Danbury, 43.38 (Kyle Thomas, Carlos Rosales, Max Calabrese, and Luka Santos); 2. St. Joseph, 43.48 (Karl Bruce-Tagoe, Matthew Morrisey, Jaylen Carter and Maxwell Warren); 3. Wilton, 43.77 (Wooder Thoby, Michael Colbert, Garrett Bouvier and Thomas Welch).

4×400 Relay: 1. Greenwich, 3:24.89 (Harrison Goldberg, Gianluca Bianchi, Zachary Jelinek and Andrew O’Donnell); 2. Staples, 3:27.49 (Samir Mott, Jalen St. Fort, Max Szostak and George Lepska); 3. Danbury, 3:28.27 (Carlos Rosales, Glenn Addotey, Chris Twombly and Gabriel Kwarteng).

4×800 Relay: 1. Ridgefield, 8:07.86 (Riley Courtney, Steven Hergenrother, Matthew McDonough and Charlie King); 2. Staples, 8:12.27 (Alex Harrington, Frederick Linn, Rory Tarsy, Kyle Harrington); 3. Danbury, 8:12.73 (Damian Amaral, Steven Confesor-Chable, Devon Rosemark and Ryan Scappaticci).

High Jump: 1. Matthew Catuccio, Trumbull (6-04.00); 2. Duke Quermorllue, Norwalk (6-02.00); 3. Connor McGeehan, Staples (6-00.00).

Pole Vault: 1. Steven Ditelberg, Ludlowe (13-06); 2. Bennett Hemphill, Ludlowe (13-00); 3. Jeremy Merkin, Trumbull (12-06).

Long Jump: 1. David Faugno, Greenwich (20-06.25); 2. Wooder Thoby, Wilton (20-02.25); 3. Zane Nye, Greenwich (20-01.75).

Triple Jump: 1. Wooder Thoby, Wilton (43-11.75); 2. Zachary Carifa, Greenwich (40-01.75); 3. David Faugno, Greenwich (39-10.50).

Shot Put: 1. Dustin Gray, Staples (45-10.00); 2. Ethan Chalon, New Canaan (45-09.00); 3. Ryan Bona, McMahon (45-01.00).

Discus: 1. Matthew Smith, Ludlowe (132-08); 2. Dominic Seibold, Darien (131-05); 3. Ethan Chalon, McMahon (120-06).

Javelin: 1. Dominic Seibold, Darien (159-09); 2. Matthew Morrisey, St. Joseph (152-01); 3. Ethan Chalon, McMahon (144-08).

