Joyner, Danbury roll over Westhill on homecoming

Danbury’s Artez Taft gets away from Westhill’s Sam Edouard during Friday’s game. Danbury’s Artez Taft gets away from Westhill’s Sam Edouard during Friday’s game. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Danbury rolls over Westhill on homecoming 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

DANBURY — Because of construction on the track surrounding the football field, the Danbury football team was playing for the first time all season in its home stadium.

The Hatters made the most of the time in the stadium, running all over Westhill 42-0 in front of a jubilant homecoming crowd.

Malachi Hopkins is having a good homecoming #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/X9W0YZdAx6 — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) October 5, 2019

“This was a great atmosphere. Everyone came out to see us play,” Danbury senior running back Malachi Hopkins, who scored two touchdowns, said. “We had a rocky start but the momentum from the crowd and everyone buying into the game plan. We are working.”

Danbury scored on its first drive, going 42 yards capped by a 7-yard touchdown run by Artez Taft.

Taft 7 yard run for Danbury 7-0 in first #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/DtzW80rSyw — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) October 4, 2019

After trading punts with Westhill the rest of the first quarter, the Danbury offense came alive in the second quarter, scoring 21 points.

Taft got the hat trick, scoring on passes from Jackson Ciccone of 28 and 65 yards.

The first half scoring was rounded out on a 24-yard run up the middle by Hopkins, sending the Hatters into the half up 28-0.

Hopkins 24 yard TD run 28-0 Danbury 4:32 left in half #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/8t5lvgaace — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) October 4, 2019

As the offense was rolling, the Hatters defense was shutting down everything Westhill was trying to do, led by Boston College bound defensive end Jah Joyner.

Joyner had three sacks in the first half and multiple tackles for losses on running plays, single-handedly blowing up the Vikings offense.

“(Joyner) is good. It’s his length,” Westhill coach Joe DeVellis said. “Even when you try to get into him, you really can’t get to his hands. We try to throw screens and he’s above it. It’s tough, he’s a very good player.”

Westhill was further hindered by losing starting quarterback Matt O’Connor to an apparent head injury after a sack on the second play from scrimmage for the Vikings.

Danbury scored twice more in the third quarter.

Hopkins got his second score, running in from 11-yards out.

Hopkins 11 yard TD run 35-0 8:44. Run that clock! #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/mFb8UaEzp9 — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) October 5, 2019

Then backup quarterback Patrick Rosetti hit Bernie De La Cruz on a 17-yard fade, closing out the third quarter.

Westhill has yet to score this season.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jah Joyner, Danbury: Joyner seemingly was in the Westhill backfield all night, getting sacks and making big tackles for losses.

QUOTABLE

“We knew we would be attacking them on defense,” Danbury coach Augie Tieri said. “Jah Joyner showed why he’s getting all the accolades he’s getting. I think he did a really good job disrupting everything they were trying to do offensively. We scored a lot of points on offense but our defense dictated the outcome of this game.”

DANBURY 42, WESTHILL 0

WESTHILL 0 0 0 0—0

DANBURY 7 21 14 0—42

D—Artez Taft 7 run (Diogo Ferreira Fidalgo Rosa kick)

D—Taft 28 pass Jackson Ciccone (Rosa kick)

D—- Taft 65 pass Ciccone (Rosa kick)

D—Malachi Hopkins 24 run (Rosa kick)

D—Hopkins 11 run (Rosa kick)

D—Bernie De La Cruz 17 pass Patrick Rosetti (Rosa kick)