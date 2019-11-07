Danbury High School unveils its new, 8-lane track

Check out the NEW DHS track & field facility pic.twitter.com/0QmIHdGQ24 — Danbury XC/TF (@DanburyXCTF) November 4, 2019

At last, Danbury has completed work on its sparkling-new, eight-lane track around Crotty Field at Clapboard Ridge.

The project, which was approved earlier this year as part of revitalization of the city’s infrastructure, began this summer and wrapped up just this past week.

The track replaces the original, which was set down in 2002 when the facility was built, but was showing signs of rapid deterioration.

Danbury High is home to one of the state’s best track and field programs — the Hatters boys and girls teams are the defending Class LL and State Open champions — and plays host to a number of prominent FCIAC and statewide events, including the FCIAC championships, the O’Grady Relays and the Danbury Dream Invitational.

