D.J. Exum named new coach at Ledyard

Ledyard has hired D.J. Exum, a former New London player, as its head boys basketball coach, the school officially announced on Monday.

Exum was an assistant at Fitch for one season before serving as an assistant at his alma mater from 2015-20. He was a former standout player at New London before being a three-time captain and all-conference player at Becker College.

“It has always been a goal of mine to become a head basketball coach at the high school level. My primary goal is to provide the young men in the program the opportunity to grow, not only as basketball players, but as students and positive contributors to society,” Exum said in a statement put out by Ledyard. “We want to build upon the previous success of the program and continue to compete at a high level locally and throughout the state.”

Exum replaces Dave Cornish, who resigned in late March after 10 seasons. Cornish went 166-68 with the Colonels, including five Eastern Connecticut Conference division crowns and an ECC tournament championship in 2016-17. Ledyard reached the CIAC state semifinals twice