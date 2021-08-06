Cunney hopes to continue New Canaan’s run of strong QBs

5 1 of 5 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Dave Stewart David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Ever since Curt Casali took over as the quarterback of New Canaan football team back in 2004, the Rams have been the state’s premier program when it comes to passing.

A long run of strong quarterbacks have followed, with names including Charlie Westfal, Nate Quinn, Turner Baty, Matt Milano, Nick Cascione, Michael Collins and Drew Pyne on the list.

This year’s heir apparent, senior Henry Cunney, says he’s up to the challenge of quarterbacking the Rams.

“I like being part of that line,” Cunney said during the Grip It and Rip It tournament in July. “There is some pressure with it, but it’s not anything I can’t overcome.”

Cunney, who played in the CIAC’s 7-on-7 games last fall, is a dual threat with the ability to run as much as any QB the Rams’ have had since Nick Cascione, according to New Canaan coach Lou Marinelli.

“He has shown that ability to run. He’s going to be better than we’ve had in a while. Drew (Pyne) was more interested in the throw than the run, even though he did run. But Henry has the ability to do things with his feet that we haven’t seen since Cascione,” Marinelli said.

One of the Rams’ alums, Michael Collins, worked with the team during Grip It and Rip It and said he liked what he saw from Cunney.

“He looks really good,” Collins said of Cunney. “He’s a really good kid, he’s sharp back there and it was cool to see him play. Cunney looked good, he’s set up for a good year, and New Canaan looked pretty efficient.”

New Canaan is actually blessed with two capable quarterbacks, Marinelli said, as junior Ty Groff, who is also the team’s kicker, has looked good during 7-on-7 tournaments.

“Henry has done an awful lot to prepare for this season and so has Ty,” Marinelli said. “They’ve both done a really good job getting ready, so I feel good that if one should get hurt, the other guy will step up. Ty Groff, I feel confident enough in him that he could take over for Henry if needed.”

Cunney is technically taking over for Pyne, who set Rams’ records for career passing touchdowns and passing yards before graduating in 2020. He’s now a sophomore on the Notre Dame football team.

Reid Brown, a 2021 graduate of New Canaan High, was in line to take over for Pyne, but the 2020 CIAC 11-on-11 season was cancelled due to the pandemic and Brown instead played in four games in a private league.

Brown will be going to Virginia Tech, and is not playing football in college.

“He played behind Drew and learned a lot from Drew,” Marinelli said of Brown. “Not only that, but he worked very hard to have that senior season. Reid did a great job for us in the four games we did have. He had a good career, it’s just too bad that he didn’t get the opportunity that the other classes had.”

During the Grip It and Rip It tournament, Cunney said it felt good to be back in action.

“We were flying around and just having helmets on again, being with team again, and getting ready for a season is amazing,” Cunney said. “The receivers are all enthusiastic, energetic, running the right routes and really showed what they can do.”

As for this year’s senior class, they’re approaching the season with a bit of an edge as the Rams, like every other team, are dealing with a clean slate.

“We all have a chip on our shoulders,” Cunney said. “Everybody keeps talking about how many seniors are gone, but we’re ready to get after it, compete and win as many games as we can.”

