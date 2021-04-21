Cummiskey dominates on faceoffs as No. 1 Darien roars past No. 2 Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Tighe Cummiskey outmuscled Ridgefield on faceoffs as Darien raced away with a 14-7 victory in a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll Tuesday night at Tiger Hollow.

Cummiskey, built like the fullback he is for Darien’s football team, helped the top-ranked Blue Wave win 20 of 25 draws, which led a flood of inevitable goals on the attack.

Seven different Darien players scored goals and five scored at least twice, led by Brady Pokorny’s four.

Matt Minicus, Jamison Moore, Christian Alliegro and Matt Stein scored two goals apiece as the Blue Wave turned a 2-2 tie after the first quarter into a 7-3 halftime advantage.

Ridgefield got as close as 8-5 thanks to back-to-back goals from Ryan Colsey midway through the third quarter. But Darien put the game away with four-straight goals, two by Pokorny.

Goaltender Andy Demopolous stopped 9 shots for the Blue Wave, who improved to 3-0.

The loss, Ridgefield’s first of the year, dropped the Tigers to 3-1. It might have been a lot worse, but goaltender Matt Shepard kept his team within striking distance with 16 saves against an onslaught of 27 Darien shots.

Luke Winkler added a pair of goals for Ridgefield.

No. 1 Darien 14, No. 2 Ridgefield 7

DARIEN 2 5 4 2 — 14

RIDGEFIELD 2 1 2 2 — 7

Scoring: D—Brady Pokorny 4g, Matt Minicus 2g, Jamison Moore 2g 1a, Christian Alliegro 2g 2a, Matt Stein 2g, Oliver Bolton 1g, Dan Lowe 1g, Finn Pokorny 1a, Connor O’Malley 1a; Tighe Cummiskey 1a; R—Ryan Colsey 2g, Luke Winkler 2g, Kyle Colsey 1g, Josiah DeGrasse 1g, Jojo Misurelli 1g.

Shots: D—27; R—18. Saves: D—Andy Demopoulos 9; R—Matt Sheperd 16