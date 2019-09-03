CTC Football 2019: WILCOX TECH preview

[Vitals]

COACH — TREVOR JONES (7th year, 12-47)

CONFERENCE — CTC

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class M (394 boys enrollment)

HOME — Falcon Field, Meriden

2018 RECORD — 4-6

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Quinebaug Valley, 6 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | Facebook

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Derek Gendreau, QB; Devario Reid, RB; RJ Carroll, OG/DT; Jaheem Green, OG/DE

[Outlook]

Wilcox Tech was, at the very least, competitive in its return to varsity football in 2018. The Indians went 4-6, including a season-ending 38-16 victory over Vinal Tech in the Route 66 Bowl, to surpass their win total from the previous three seasons combined.

Can they build off that accomplishment?

That’s now the goal as Trevor Jones enters his seventh season at the helm. Five starters are back on offense and six on defense from the program’s winningest campaign since 2007.

The Indians’ success will depend largely on their offensive line, which includes Scott Putnam, Josue Mateo, Jeremiah Gonzalez and Michael Mysatyukow. The front five will need to pave the way for a new running back after 1,000-yard rusher Devario Reid graduated.

With quarterback Derek Gendreau gone, Jeremy Perez and Christian Lafogg will likely compete for snaps.

The Indians won their final two games last season, defeating Platt Tech and Vinal/Goodwin/Whitney on the road. They’ll open this year at Quinebaug Valley Sept. 13.

Sept. 13 — at Quinebaug Valley,* 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Prince Tech,* noon

Sept. 28 — vs ATI,* 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 — vs O’BRIEN TECH,* 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Cheney Tech,* 6 p.m.

Oct. 26 — vs MCW UNITED,* 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Bullard Havens Tech,* noon

Nov. 16 — at Thames River,* 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 — vs PLATT TECH,* 6 p.m.

Nov. 27 — vs VINAL/GOODWIN/WHITNEY,* 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game