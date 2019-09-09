CTC Football 2019: VINAL TECH/GOODWIN TECH/WHITNEY TECH preview

[Vitals]

COACH — DOUG JACKSON (1st year)

CONFERENCE — CTC

PLAYOFF CLASS — L (co-op)

HOME — Palmer Field, Middletown

2018 RECORD — 3-7

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Prince Tech, 6 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Mark Francis QB, Nehemiah Brown RB

[Outlook]

While most coaches and teams have been waiting and waiting for the beginning of the season, over at the Vinal Tech co-op it’s coming up too quickly.

That’s because Doug Jackson was named the head coach of the co-op at the end of July. Everything since then has been a rush catch up before the season starts.

The first week of September was the first time Vinal had a full week of practice thanks to difficulties with getting physicals done for his players and finally filling out the staff.

The co-op hasn’t played a game scrimmage, and they won’t.

“We’re on the fast track for everything,” he said. “Fit everything in, in the short time that we have.”

Jackson isn’t new to the Vinal program. Back in 1997, he and Bob McNamara started the Vinal Tech program. In 2011, Jackson returned as an assistant coach.

When Vinal’s coach Joe Cefaratti stepped aside for what Jackson called “medical reasons,” Jackson agreed to take over.

“I have had the opportunities to coach at other places, I guess it feels like I went to the this school – coached for so long,” Jackson said. “I want to give the kids something to take with them after football. It’s more than football… What can they take away from me after they leave?”

The co-op will have some new personal at skill positions this year. Nefaru Murray will start at tailback, replacing Nehemiah Brown, one of the state’s rushing leaders last season.

Jackson said that he is going to feed his junior back.

“I like to run my tailback a lot,” Jackson said. “If I have a good back. I will run the ball 20-25 plays a game.”

John Long will see carries as well with Murray. Senior Damian Rodriguez will start as quarterback this season.

Vinal Tech opens the season against Prince Tech, a program Jackson and McNamara also started together back in 2004.

Sept. 13 — vs. PRINCE TECH,* 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at O’Brien Tech*, 5 p.m.

Sept. 27 — vs. QUINEBAUG VALLEY*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 — vs. BULLARD HAVENS*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 — vs. THAMES RIVER*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Platt Tech*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at MCW United*, 12 p.m.

Nov. 16 — at ATI*, 2 p.m.

Nov. 22 — vs. CHENEY TECH*, 3:45 p.m.

Nov. 27 — at Wilcox Tech*, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game