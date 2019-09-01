CTC Football 2019: QUINEBAUG VALLEY preview





















[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Josh Dodd QB, Jamie Talbot WR

[Outlook]

Graduating 18 of its 22 starters is a tough task for any team in the state, let alone a co-op in the CTC.

“It’s a year of opportunity for a lot of these young players,” coach Joe Asermelly said.

Quinebaug Valley only brings back a handful of returners from last seasons 5-5 team.

Defensive and offensive lineman senior Jay Brinson is one of the returners and fullbacker, linebacker Colby Peterson is the other. “So that’s four out of 22 starters, the other 18 are all newbies,” Asermelly said.

Sophomore quarterback Mike Merrill takes over the reigns at quarterback for the Pride. He takes over for Josh Dodd, who threw for 2,723 yards and 35 touchdowns last year.

Anthony Navedo is one of the handful of wide receivers that will be tasked with replacing Jamie Talbot, who caught 36 passes for 1,280 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Pride will have some big games ahead of them if they want to replicate the success they had a season ago.

Asermelly said ATI, Platt Tech and Bullard Havens are team that should compete for the CTC title. Despite Quinebaug’s schedule, Asermelly believes his team will not only replicate, but surpass its record from 2018.

“We’re trying to have a winning season,” he said. “Win more than you lose. That’s the goal this year, that would be progress with a young team.

“I think it’s certainly doable, we got young guys that were waiting behind all those seniors a year ago.”

Sept. 13 — WILCOX TECH*, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 — ATI*, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Vinal/Goodwin/Whitney*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 — PRINCE TECH*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 19 — at Platt Tech*, 2 p.m.

Oct. 26 — at Bullard Haven Tech*, Noon

Nov. 1 — MCW UNITED*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 — O’BRIEN TECH*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Cheney Tech*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Thames River*, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS.

*Conference game

**Division game