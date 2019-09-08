CTC Football 2019: PRINCE TECH preview

[Vitals]

COACH — TONY BONITO (1st year)

CONFERENCE — CTC

PLAYOFF CLASS — S (340 boys enrollment)

HOME — Moriarty Field, Hartford

2018 RECORD — 4-6

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Vinal/Goodwin/Whitney, 6 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Nate Tyson, OL/DL (Erie Community College); Will DeLeon, RB/LB (Westfield State)

[Outlook]

The coach is new but the offense will be old.

Old school, that is.

To get his best athletes the ball more often, Prince Tech’s first-year coach Tony Bonito has installed a triple option that brought him success at Coventry Co-Op over the years and as recently as 2017 when the Patriots went 10-0 and reached the state playoffs.

Bonito comes over to Prince Tech after an 14-year run at Coventry. He takes over for former coach Michel Scott, whose team finished last year 4-6, including a school-mandated forfeit stemming from a postgame fight vs. Cheney Tech.

But last year was last year, and Bonito isn’t setting low expectations for his new team this season.

“Our goal is to win the league title and represent our league and school in the playoffs with pride and dignity,” Bonito said.

Orchestrating Bonito’s option attack will be senior Tonius Gedeon — one of the conference’s fastest players — who switches from wide receiver to quarterback.

“So far, so good,” Bonito said about Gedeon’s preseason performance.

Bonito is hopeful that Gedeon and running backs Felipe Morales (junior), Ki-Shawn Covington (senior), Clywd Hall (junior), and David Newsome (junior) can allow Prince Tech to control games on the ground.

That goal should be more attainable due to the return of three starters on the offensive line: Juniors Devin Fitzpatrick (6-2, 250) and Titus Mathurin (6-0, 290) and sophomore Edwin Rodriguez (6-0, 280).

“We have some speed and some size,” Bonito said.

On the other side of the ball, Prince Tech will rely on linebackers Jalean Somersall (sophomore) and Morales and defensive backs Gedeon and Covington.

One key for Prince Tech will be how smoothly and quickly its players make adjustments.

“We are learning a new style of play in all three phases of the game,” Bonito said. “The faster we learn the better we will be.”

Sept. 13 — at Vinal/Goodwin/Whitney,* 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 — WILCOX TECH,* noon

Sept. 28 — at Thames River,* 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Cheney Tech,* 6 p.m.

Oct. 26 — O’BRIEN TECH,* noon

Nov. 2 — at Bullard Havens,* noon

Nov. 9 — ABBOTT TECH/IMMACULATE,* noon

Nov. 16 — PLATT TECH,* noon

Nov. 22 — MCW UNITED,* time TBA

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game