CTC Football 2019: PLATT TECH preview

[Vitals]

COACH — VIN CAMERA (1st year)

CONFERENCE — CTC

PLAYOFF CLASS — L (515 boys enrollment)

HOME — Foran Turf Field, Milford

2018 RECORD — 1-9

2019 OPENER — Sept. 14 at MCW United, noon

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Shawn Taylor, OL/DL; Jacob Rodia, DL

[Outlook]

Platt Tech is turning to a familiar face to help orchestrate a turnaround.

Back for his second stint as coach is Vin Camera. He previously spent six years with the program, including its inaugural season in 2007, before taking over at Fairfield Ludlowe.

Camera went 6-4 in his final season in 2012 and was 24-37-1 overall with the program he helped start from scratch.

“In a lot of ways it’s exactly the same, in some ways it’s different,” Camera said of returning to Platt Tech. “When I left, I left it on a pretty high note.”

Now, the program is coming off a 1-9 season in which it lost five games by 30 points or more. The Panthers’ lone win came against MCW United, the same team they’ll open this season against Sept. 14.

All hope is not lost, though. Camera likes the experience his team has, namely at quarterback. Senior Joe Calzone will be back under center as the Panthers switch from the Wing-T back to the spread offense.

“We think we can be very competitive,” Camera said. “We’re not going to put the cart in front of the horse and call ourselves contenders. … But we have high hopes that we can at least turn this thing around.”

Camera expects running back Connor Connolly to be a “focal point” on offense. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior is replacing Jerry Pratts, who will be shifting to offensive guard.

Pratts, Manny Lopez and Isiah Mikan also make up a promising linebacking corps.

Sept. 14 — at MCW United,* noon

Sept. 28 — vs BULLARD HAVENS TECH,* 5 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Abbott Tech/Immaculate,* 2 p.m.

Oct. 19 — vs QUINEBAUG VALLEY,* 2 p.m.

Oct. 26 — vs. THAMES RIVER,* 5 p.m.

Nov. 1 — vs VINAL/GOODWIN/WHITNEY,* 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 — vs CHENEY TECH,* 6 p.m.

Nov. 16 — at Prince Tech,* noon

Nov. 23 — at Wilcox Tech,* 6 p.m.

Nov. 27 — at O’Brien Tech,* 2 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game