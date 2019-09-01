CTC Football 2019: O’BRIEN TECH preview

[Vitals]

COACH — TIM NIXON (1st year)

CONFERENCE — CTC

PLAYOFF CLASS — S (349 boys enrollment)

HOME — O’Brien Tech Athletic Complex, Ansonia

2018 RECORD — 7-3

2019 OPENER — Sept. 14 at Thames River, 1 p.m.

[Key Losses]

Jommar Roc, RB/LB; Jonte Roc, RB/S; Devon Mero, WR/CB

[Outlook]

Tim Nixon has big shoes to fill at O’Brien Tech.

A former assistant at Hamden Hall Country Day School and, before that, the longtime offensive coordinator at West Haven, Nixon takes over for Nick Aprea, who resigned in May following the best two-year run in the program’s brief history.

In 2017 — the program’s seventh season of existence — O’Brien Tech won eight games and reached the Class S quarterfinals. The Condors nearly returned to the postseason last year but finished on the outside looking in with a 7-3 record.

Replicating that success won’t be easy. The Condors must replace their two biggest playmakers after twins Jommar and Jonte Roc graduated. The duo combined to rush for more than 1,100 yards and double-digit touchdowns a year ago.

Nixon is optimistic, though. He likes his team’s experience and the makeup of the offensive line, which includes Xavier Gonzalez, Matt Gilbert, Marques James and Ryan Scarpuila.

“I think our offensive line will lead the way and be our team’s strength offensively,” Nixon said.

Nixon spent last year as the running backs coach at Hamden Hall. Prior to that, he was an assistant at West Haven for more than a decade, most recently as the offensive coordinator from 2011-17.

“The transition,” Nixon said, “has been smooth to say the least.”

Aprea was 26-42 over seven seasons at the helm, overseeing the program’s rise from start-up to contender. He stepped down to pursue a new career opportunity.

The Condors kick off their season Sept. 14 at CTC counterpart Thames River.

Sept. 14 — at Thames River,* 1 p.m.

Sept. 20 — vs VINAL/GOODWIN/WHITNEY,* 5 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Cheney Tech,* 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Wilcox Tech,* 6 p.m.

Oct. 19 — vs MCW UNITED,* 11 a.m.

Oct. 26 — at Prince Tech,* noon

Nov. 2 — vs ATI,* 11 a.m.

Nov. 8 — at Quinebaug Valley,* 6 p.m.

Nov. 23 — vs BULLARD HAVENS TECH,* 11 a.m.

Nov. 27 — vs PLATT TECH,* 2 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game