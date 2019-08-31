CTC Football 2019: MCW UNITED preview

[Vitals]

COACH — JENNIFER STANGO GARZONE (1st year, 0-0)

CONFERENCE — CTC

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class M (Co-Op)

HOME — Housatonic HS, Falls Village

2018 RECORD — 0-10

2019 OPENER — Sept. 14 vs. Platt Tech, Noon

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @MCW_United | INSTAGRAM — @MCW_United

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Jacob Simonds DE (Transfer to Berkshire School), Cade Gwinn K, Alex Sherman C, Nick Guida OLB, Josh Barber RB, Chris Speaker TE, Tommy Perlotto OL, Cody Koplar DE, Nate Bush OL

[Outlook]

The past three seasons have not been kind to the MCW United program.

Since Wolcott Tech and the Housatonic/Wamogo programs joined forces before the 2016 season, they haven’t won a game, going 0-29 over that span.

Breaking that string is main goal of the team this season, the first under new coach Jennifer Stango Garzone.

“Our team has been last the last three seasons but we look to get to at least .500 for 2019,” she said.

Stango Garzone had been an assistant for MCW under former coach Jamie Coty dating back to when Wolcott Tech had its own program. Her hire last winter made her the first female football coach in Connecticut history.

The drive to win that first game is something that the team is rallying around.

“Our teams strength is our chemistry and hunger for that first victory,” Stango Garzone said. “We had the most participation in the offseason at our conditioning sessions which is attribute to our returning players. With a healthy size class of freshman, addition of some first year players in the upper grades, MCW looks to finally turn the page and get in the win column.”

Players like seniors Dylan Crump, Jacob Waldron and Max Dodge will lead the way on offense. All three will see time at running back with Crump also taking snaps under center.

Stango Garzone said that the team is still looking to find the right fit at quarterback, with Crump and two other players.

Sophomore Donald Cahill, a transfer from Cardigan Mountain School N.H., will also see carries.

Zach Mallett leads an offensive line that returns four starters from a year ago.

All five will double up on defense for MCW.

MCW United opens up its season at home against Platt Tech, which won only one game last season.

Sept. 14 — PLATT TECH*, Noon

Sept. 20 — at Cheney Tech*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 — THAMES RIVER*, Noon

Oct. 19 — at O’Brien Tech*, 11 a.m.

Oct. 26 — at Wilcox Tech*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Quinebaug Valley*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — VINAL/GOODWIN/WHITNEY*, Noon

Nov. 16 — BULLARD HAVENS TECH*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 22 — at Prince Tech*, TBA

Nov. 28 — ATI*, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS.

*Conference game

**Division game