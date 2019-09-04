CTC Football 2019: BULLARD HAVENS preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Edward Holmes, RB/CB; Cristian Pagano, QB/WR/LB; Isaiah York, FS/WR

[Outlook]

Will the fourth time be the charm for Bullard Havens?

The Tigers have made three-straight trips to the state playoffs, only to lose in the quarterfinals each time. Last season, it was a 52-0 rout at the hands of Haddam-Killingworth, the eventual runner-up in Class S, that did the Tigers in.

Now, as Chris Pace readies for his second season at the helm, the Tigers’ goal remains clear: get back to the postseason.

Senior Cyrus Cotto returns, giving Pace an experienced quarterback to operate his spread offense. Cotto was effective in his first year as a starter, throwing for 1,454 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Cotto will have plenty of skill players at his disposal, including Deontray Eaddy, who is replacing Eddie Holmes (1,602 yards rushing and 20 TDs in 2018), and wide receiver Barry Jean-Pierre.

“He is a patient, explosive back who has great field vision,” Pace said of Eaddy in an email. “Mix in (senior) Marcus Johnson, who saw some time in the backfield last season, (they) make for a great one-two punch. Johnson is a physical, downhill runner.”

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Johnson was also the team’s leading tackler last year, racking up 87 stops at linebacker.

Altogether, the Tigers return seven starters on offense and six on defense — enough talent to put them in the mix for another CTC crown.

“We know we have some special players with ability to make some big-time plays for us,” Pace said. “We feel that each game, there could be a different Tiger stepping up big for us.”

The Tigers open their season with back-to-back home games against Cheney Tech and Thames River at Kennedy Stadium in Bridgeport. Two of their other three home games are scheduled to be played on their on-campus field to begin November.

Sept. 14 — CHENEY TECH* at Kennedy Stadium 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 — THAMES RIVER* at Kennedy Stadium, 1:45 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Platt Tech,* 5 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Vinal/Goodwin/Whitney,* 6 p.m.

Oct. 19 — at Abbott Tech/Immaculate,* 2 p.m.

Oct. 26 — QUINEBAUG VALLEY* at Kennedy Stadium, noon

Nov. 2 — PRINCE TECH,* noon

Nov. 9 — WILCOX TECH,* noon

Nov. 16 — at MCW United,* 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 — at O’Brien Tech,* 10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game