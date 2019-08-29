CTC Football 2019: ABBOTT TECH / IMMACULATE PREVIEW

Vitals

COACH — RICH HOLMES (6th season with co-op, 36-15)

CONFERENCE — CTC

PLAYOFF CLASS — M (co-op)

HOME — Mustang Valley, Immaculate High School, Danbury

2018 RECORD — 7-3

2019 OPENER — Sept. 20 at Quinebaug Valley

TEAM WEBSITES — MaxPreps | TWITTER — @HATfootball

Top players

Key losses

Matthew Christie (RB/DB)

Outlook

If there’s one guarantee when the fall rolls around, it’s that the co-op between two of Danbury’s three CIAC high schools is going to produce wins.

Since combining forces in 2014, Abbott Tech and Immaculate have notched a winning season every year. ATI United doesn’t have a playoff appearance despite winning seven or eight games four times, but is always in the hunt.

The co-op has worked in not just saving both individual programs, but having the collective thrive.

“I’m very proud,” ATI coach Rich Holmes said. “I’m most proud that honestly the last two years we didn’t have the same talent as the previous three, but we still had successful seasons. I attribute it to the kids. We have gutty, courageous kids who go above and beyond what needs to be done. I love them to death.”

Sending the co-op to its first playoff appearance is on the minds of everyone in Danbury, thanks to a large returning class of playmakers. Quarterback CJ Cianfione (eight touchdowns against three interceptions), and running back Anthony Frasier (1,094 yards, 17 touchdowns) are back.

“That’s our goal,” Holmes said. “If we go the playoffs and play someone who is out of our league, then oh well. But our goal is to win the league and go to states. Those were made by the seniors last week.”

A healthy roster of 40 — split about evenly between the two schools — is a sign of the program’s success, too. Numbers were between 25 and 30 the past two seasons, but recruitment by Frasier (Abbott Tech) and Immaculate assistant Tye Mill are two reasons for the influx, Holmes said.

Ethan Garcia (linebacker/guard) is one of the team’s captains and will be key on both sides of the ball. Kyle Cyr (tight end/defensive end) will as well. Alex Pierce is another important component on the offensive line.

Frasier will be joined in the backfield by Tommy Fahey. The junior also notched 10 interceptions last year, which was No. 1 in the state, according to statistics posted to MaxPreps.

Leading rusher Matt Christie (1,146) will be missed, though. He averaged 8.0 yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns.

ATI was closest in the CTC to knocking off undefeated Bullard Havens. United held a lead before falling 14-8. The rematch takes place at home this time, and could once again decide the league title.

With Class M the definition of wide open and a strong side returning, this may be the United’s best chance to strike.

“We’re going to be good and going to be better than we have been,” Holmes said. “Last year I wouldn’t have been able to say with a straight face that we’d compete (for a league title). This year we will compete, but winning is a different story.”

Sept. 20 — at Quinebaug Valley,** 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Wilcox Tech,** 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 — PLATT TECH,** 2 p.m.

Oct. 19 — BULLARD HAVENS TECH,** 2 p.m.

Oct. 26 — CHENEY TECH,** 2 p.m.

Nov. 2 — at O’Brien Tech,** 11 a.m.

Nov. 9 — at Prince Tech,** 12 p.m.

Nov. 16 — VINAL TECH/GOODWIN TECH/WHITNEY TECH,** 2 p.m.

Nov. 23 —THAMES RIVER**, 2 p.m.

Nov. 28 — MCW UNITED**, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

**Conference games