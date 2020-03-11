CT Insider: Jeff Jacobs — The hurt is real, the decision is right

Trinity Catholic basketball coach Brian Kriftcher was getting ready to hop on a train for a meeting Tuesday when he got the email. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference had canceled the remainder of its winter sports state tournaments because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Boys basketball? Gone. Girls basketball? Gone. Boys hockey? Gone. Swimming? Gone. Girls hockey, which isn’t directly administered by the CIAC? Gone, too.

“I feel awful for the kids,” Kriftcher said. “Our kids have made supreme sacrifices, have worked their tails off, have so looked to this opportunity. To have it taken from them, whether it was a good decision or a bad decision is not for me to say, but I feel awful for them. Awful for the Trinity Catholic community, for coach (Mike) Walsh who devoted 40 years of his life to the place. This was supposed to be our swan song.”

There was anger around the state after CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini explained that a collective decision had been made to put a stop to our state high school winter games. There will be no Run To The Sun. Not this March.

“This is the most over reactionary decision ever made,” Jason Shea, athletic director and basketball coach at No. 7 Notre Dame-West Haven tweeted. “Absolutely atrocious leadership. Just told first player and the reaction was devastation. How can playing with no fans be ‘dangerous’?”

