CT All-Stars play Brakettes before continuing careers

STRATFORD—The Connecticut High School All-Star softball team lost to the Stratford Brakettes in the 21st annual game at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field in Stratford on Thursday.

Kristen Acocella hit two home runs for the Brakettes in the 18-1 victory. Gillian Birk and Lea White had one home run each. The winners posted six runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

The All-Stars’ Abby Otta from Joel Barlow led off the sixth with a walk. She stole second, went to third on an infield grounder and scored on a wild pitch.

Wolcott’s Katie Cosmos was the All-Stars first base runner. She reached on an infield error with two out in the fifth.

Mac Stone-Folmer from Notre Dame-Fairfield beat out an infield single with two out in the eighth and final inning for the only hit against Brakettes pitching.

Davina Hernandez from Southington and Jonathan Law’s Melanie Blude coached the All-Stars.

“Coaching the Senior game last night was so much fun,” Hernandez said. “The players here today earned their spots. All the girls are awesome. They tell me they will play anywhere. Kelly Pritchard from Amity will pitch but said she’d play third if needed. We have infielders in the outfield. It is great to have that versatility.”

While many of the upstate scholastic players had heard of — but couldn’t recite Brakette history — four All-Stars will hand in their high school jerseys and play for the Brakettes this summer.

Ota will play infield for the Junior Brakettes.

“It is always great to play against best competition,” said Ota, who will play at the University of South Florida. “I’m excited to play in college for head coach Ken Eriksen. He is head coach of the National team.”

Amity’s Kelly Pritchard and Juliette Zito, along with Stone Folmer are rostered on the Brakettes’ Select team.

Pritchard will pitch at WPI. Zito will play outfield at Wheaton College. Stone Folmer, an infielder/outfielder, will play at Barry College (FLA).

CADET REUNION

St. Joseph’s Maddy Fitzgerald and Britany Mairano both have a personal relationship with the Brakettes’ Charlee Horton, a former teammate plays for the Brakettes.

“Maddy and I were talking after we were chosen to play tonight about Charlee,” Mairiano said. “It is great to see her again.” Fitzgerald added: “Cha-Cha and I always had a competition. We were throwing partners for years.”

Fitzgerald will play at Bryant University. Mairano will forego softball when she heads to High Point University (NC) to study elementary education.

MOVING ON

Many of the 15 players on the All-Star roster were familiar with the Brakettes and their long-standing tradition of excellence.

South Windsor’s Kenadie Gonzalez: “The Brakettes are the best team out there. It is an honor for us. I watched them play with my travel team.” Gonzalez will play at Murray State (KY).

Enfield’s Makenzie Cray: “I’ve heard about them. Never thought I’d have this experience. This is my goodbye to softball. I’ll be working with my mom. It’s been a great experience playing with my teammates in high school.”

Woodland May Dowes: “It’s a great experience going against the Brakettes. My travel team played their Junior team a few years back.” Dowes will play at Stonehill College.

Jonathan Law’s Maddie Lula: “I grew up in Milford and I would come watch them all the time. Our youth teams would come and get to throw out the first pitch.” Lula will play at Mercy College.

Kaylee Dobransky said: “Coming from a prep school (Academy of Sciences/Innovation) playing here is exciting. Playing with these players is exciting.” Dobransky will play at SUNY Potsdam.

Wolcott’s Kate Cosmos: “Yesterday when they asked me to come here, I was so excited. I can’t wait to go to college and study nursing.” Cosmos will play at Elms College.

Maloney’s Milycza Perez: “I came here and watched games when I was little. It is exciting to play on this field.” Perez will play at Malloy College (NY).

East Haven’s Sammie Franceschi: “The last time here was a couple of years ago for the state championship. This is so much fun.” Franceschi will play at Salve Regina (RI).

Rockville’s Alexandra Silver: “It was so much fun playing in the senior game and tonight. It is such a great experience.” Silver will play at the University of St. Joseph.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354