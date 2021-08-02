CSWA names athletes and coaches of the year for 2020-21

The Connecticut Sports Writers’ Alliance have announced the CSWA male and female athletes of the year as well as the high school coaches of the year for male and female sports.

They will all be honored at the 79th Gold Key Dinner, originally scheduled for spring 2020, which will now take place Oct. 17 at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington.

The Bill Lee Male Athlete of the Year award will go to Scott Testori of Hand.

Testori became the first Connecticut soccer player to be named National Player of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches. He also earned All-American and All-New England honors the past two seasons. Hand won the Class L championship in his first three seasons, then went undefeated in 2020, when no state tournament was conducted due to COVID-19.

Testori is set to play soccer at UConn this fall.

Three-sport athlete Maddie Epke of Guilford will receive the Hank O’Donnell Female Athlete of the Year award. Epke earned All-State honors in field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse in her junior year with the Grizzlies.

She scored her 100th career goal on the ice Feb. 27.

In lacrosse, she scored 57 goals with 72 assists in leading Guilford to its first state title. She has committed to play lacrosse at James Madison University, the 2018 NCAA champions.

High school coaches of the year will be recognized for both a male sport and a female sport with the Doc McInerney Award.

Seymour’s 16-year head coach Ken Pereiras will be honored after his team won the CIAC Class M Softball Championship for the sixth time in his career.

Seymour was the No. 10 seed but stormed through five opponents in the tournament by a combined run difference of 37-7.

Jon Carroll, the boys basketball coach at Sacred Heart of Waterbury, led his team to a perfect 14-0 record in the school’s final year of operation.

The Hearts won their sixth NVL title in seven years and placed second in the final GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll.

The Gold Key Dinner is a yearly event honoring great Connecticut athletes, coaches and sports personalities since 1940.

This year, it will honor top athletes and high school coaches of the year for 2020-21, in addition to its previously-announced slate of Gold Key recipients and other award winners.

Gold Key recipients are:

• Cookie Bromage, field hockey coach at Enfield High School for 52 years and winner of five state championships;

• Joe Grippo, longtime girls volleyball and girls basketball coach at The Morgan School with 14 state championships;

• Lou Milardo, who compiled 552 career victories and four state titles in 31 years as softball coach at Hale-Ray High School;

• Ricky Shook, Danbury High School wrestling coach since 1999 with 17 Class LL and 15 State Open championships;

• Angela Tammaro, who compiled 1,637 career wins as field hockey, lacrosse and basketball coach at Greenwich Academy.

A number of other awards will be presented during the event, including:

• President’s Award: Claire Smith, Baseball Hall of Fame journalist

• Bill Lee Male Athlete of the Year (for 2019): Alfonso Vazquez Villar, Windham High School soccer

• Hank O’Donnell Female Athlete of the Year (for 2019): Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

• Doc McInerney High School Coaches of the Year (for 2019): Bobby Pattison, Newtown football; Kitty Palmer, Guilford field hockey and Daniel Hand girls tennis

• Bo Kolinsky Special Recognition: Elizabeth Fry, Westport world record swimmer

• Bob Casey Courage Award: Caden Gesualdi, Ellington High School ice hockey

• Hal Levy High School Achievement Award: Dave Johnson, retired South West Conference commissioner

• John Wentworth Good Sport Awards: Ben Aleks, Somers; Paul Duddy, Mystic; Steve Krevisky, Middletown; Bill O’Brien, Stratford; Bill Santillo, New Haven

Tickets are $75, and may be ordered by contacting CSWA President Tim Jensen at tim.jensen@patch.com.