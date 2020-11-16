CSCA will not release final boys soccer polls

It was announced over the weekend that the CSCA will not be releasing boys soccer polls at the end of the season.

The CSCA had been conducting coaches polls for Class LL/L and M/S for six weeks during the regular season but will forgo final polls due to the lack of state tournaments.

“After a discussion with Our CSCA President and Vice president we have decided to not continue with the weekly poll for the rest of the season,” CSCA Poll Administrator Rob Andrulis wrote in a press release. “A number of conferences have cancelled postseason tournaments and with no CIAC tournament this year we decided to not continue with the poll this year.”

In the Week 6 polls, Hall (12-0-0) was No. 1 in the LL/L poll, a position it held all season. Hall received 14 of 15 first-place votes with Hand (10-0-0), who was No. 2 all season, picking up the other No. 1 vote.

In the Class M/S poll, Holy Cross (11-0-0) was No. 1 with all 14 first-place votes with Stonington (10-1-0) coming in second.