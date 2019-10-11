Crossover Soccer Podcast: Just For Kicks joins the CIACcast

The boys from the weekly Just For Kicks podcast here at GameTimeCT joined the CIACcast to talk about — what else? — soccer in the state.

Scott Ericson and Joe Morelli discuss the top teams, conference outlooks, the best game(s) they have seen this year, some of the players you know about and some you may not know about and some games for you to go check out as we hit the stretch run of the regular season.

Just put the following link into your browser and sit back and enjoy: https://casci.ac/4984.