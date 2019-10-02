Azaan Dawson of Fairfield Prep finishes seventh in the CIAC Boys Cross Country State Open Championship at Wickham Park in Manchester on November 1, 2018. Azaan Dawson of Fairfield Prep finishes seventh in the CIAC Boys Cross Country State Open Championship at Wickham Park in Manchester on November 1, 2018. Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Cross Country: Week 3 fine performances, Week 4 meets to watch 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Fine Performances

Boys

Nicholas Bendtsen, Wolcott: Placed fourth in Ocean State Invitational Championship race with a time of 16:04.11.

Jackson Cayward, Tolland: Ran 16:54.22 in Varsity DI race at Ocean State Invitational at Ocean State Invitational at Goddar Park in Warwick, R.I.

Robbie Cozean, Xavier: Won the Bowdoin Invitational in 16:03, an impressive 30 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Cozean’s time was 17 seconds faster than his performance on the same course last year at the NXN Northeast Regionals, according to mysportsresults.com Bowdoin will also be the site of this year’s NXN Northeast Regionals.

Azaan Dawson, Fairfield Prep: Finished in fifth palce at the Ocean State Championship race with a time of 16:05.81.

Morgan Fierro, Staples: Finished in ninth place at Bowdoin in 16:47 to lead the Wreckers to a fourth place team finish.

Jackson Grady, Hall: Senior placed first in 16:40.18 in tri-meet with Simsbury and Southington.

Matt Jennings, Haddam-Killingworth: Led H-K to team title in the Varsity DI race with a third-place individual performance in 16:28.08.

Killian McNamee, Tolland: Ran 16:59.72 in Varsity DI race at Ocean State Invitational.

Jake Nafis, Southington: Freshman placed sixth with a time of 16:35 at the 5K Varsity A race at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invite at Six Flags in New Jersey.

Tyler Remigino, Conard: Placed second in the Ocean State Invitational, running the 5K in 15:56.34.

Alec Sauter, Tolland: Finished in sixth place in 16:06.39 in the Championship Race to help Eagles earn fourth-place team finish at Ocean State, despite splitting team into two races, according to mysportsresults.com.

Callum Sherry, Conard: Sophomore placed ninth in the Ocean State Invitational in 16:16.91.

Gavin Sherry, Conard: Sophomore won the Ocean State Invitational, finishing in 15:30.09 to lead Conard to the team championship. Also won dual meet against Northwest Catholic and Glastonbury, finishing 3.01 mile course in 15:21.

Nick Taubenheim, Staples: Placed 14th at Bowdoin in 16:59.

Daniel White, Enfield: Won the Harry Geraghty Invite at South Windsor’s Nevers Park in 17:02.

Girls

Carmel Fitzgibbon, Weston: Placed seventh at Ocean State Invitational Championship Race in 18:36.99.

Ava Graham, Bethel: Sophomore running cross country for the first time this season placed third at Bowdoin Invite in 19:25.

Jackie Izzo, Southington: Sophomore placed third at the 5K Varsity A race at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invite at Six Flags in New Jersey in 19:03.

Mari Noble, Greenwich: Ran third fastest time at Bowdoin with a 18:45.2 performance.

Kathryn Rodgrigues, Wolcott: Placed eighth in Championship Race in 18:39.96 at Ocean State.

Kate Wiser, Pomperaug: Individual champion at Bowdoin with a time of 17:55. Her time was the 15th best ever at the course, according to mysportsresults.com

Jenna Zydanowicz, Hall: Placed third in 18:28.38 at the Ocean State Invitational to help Hall to the runner-up spot in the Championship Race.



Meets to watch



Sloper Relays, Thursday, 4 p.m.: Postponed from last week, this unqiqe event features relay teams for boys, girls and co-ed, and is split into 2×3 mile and 4×1.5 mile evebts at Southington’s YMCA Camp Sloper.

Nonnewaug Invitational, Saturday, 2 p.m.: 61st annual event in Woodbury. Varsity races begin at 3 p.m.

Immaculate, Newtown at Pomperaug girls, Monday, 4 p.m.: Pomperaug, ranked sixth in the latest SoundRunner state poll run by mysportsresults.com, plays host to seventh-ranked Immaculate and Newtown

Fairfield Warde, New Canaan, Trinity Catholic at Fairfield Ludlowe girls, Monday, 4 p.m.: New Canaan and Ludlowe ranked 8th and 9th, respectively in state.

McMahon, Staples, Wilton at Greenwich, Monday, 4 p.m.: Wilton tied with Ludlowe at ninth in latest poll, with Greenwich only a couple of votes behind.

Danbury, Darien, Ridgefield at St. Joseph boys, Monday, 4 p.m.: Danbury and Ridgefield ranked 5th and 6th in latest SoundRunner state poll run by mysportsresults.com. Both will be in mix with Staples at FCIAC championship meet.