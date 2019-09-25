New Milford’s Claire Daniels, right, finished first in a meet with Bethel and Brookfield earlier this season. New Milford’s Claire Daniels, right, finished first in a meet with Bethel and Brookfield earlier this season. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cross country: Week 2 fine performances/Week 3 meets to watch 1 / 1 Back to Gallery





FINE PERFORMANCES

Eamon Burke, Xavier: Won the River Valley Invite in Cromwell Sept. 21 in 16:14; the Falcons cruised to another team win.

Jack Martin, Avon: Ran the fastest time at the Winding Trails Invitational Sept. 21, winning the large school race in 15:47.

Jacob Hefele, Danbury: Ran a 16:05.6 as the Hatters competed in the Adidas XC Challenge, which took place in North Carolina.

Gavin Sherry, Conard: Ran a 15:17 in a meet with Farmington and Simsbury Sept. 24.

Jacob Smith, Glastonbury: Clocked in at 15:27 during a meet against Hall and Avon Sept. 24.

Matt Jennings, H-K: Ran a 16:18 in finishing 11th at the Suffern Invitational last weekend.

Aidan Puffer, Manchester: Won the Manchester (N.H.) Invitational Sept. 21 with a time of 15:32.

Elizabeth Brown, Sheehan: Ran a 18:55.6 to win the River Valley Invitational Sept. 21.

Kate Hedlund, Manchester: Finished third in the Manchester (N.H.) Invitational with a 19:21.

Claire Daniels, New Milford: Won the Winding Trails Invitational in 18:57 by 18 seconds.

Dagny Edwards, Simsbury: Ran a 19:38 during a meet with Conard and Farmington Sept. 24.

Tess Pisanelli, Ridgefield: Ran a 15:17.17 (4K) in a win over New Canaan Sept. 17 at Waveny Park.

Rhiannon Richmond, Avon: Finished second to Daniels at the Winding Trails Invitational, running a 19:15.

Molly Murphy, New Canaan: Clocked a 15:18.01 (4K) during a quad meed with Wilton, Danbury and Trumbull at Waveny Park.





WHAT TO WATCH

Ocean State Invitational, Sept. 28: Teams will cross the border to Warwick, Rhode Island to take part in the regional event.

Bowdoin Park Classic, Sept. 28: In addition to Xavier, Staples, Greenwich and Pomperaug will be attending the big meet in New York.

Manchester at Tolland, Oct. 1, 3:45 p.m.: A big event on the boys side as arguably the top team in the state in the Eagles continue to gain strength ahead of the postseason.

Simsbury, Southington at Hall, Oct. 1, 4 p.m.: Potential for an excellent girls race with several standouts, including Jenna Zydanowicz of Hall.

Darien, New Canaan, Stamford at Greenwich, Oct. 2, 4 p.m.: The Rams took down the team title at the Winding Trails Invitational, and could be a dark horse in the FCIAC.

— Ryan Lacey