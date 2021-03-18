CRAL Boys Basketball Tournament brackets

The Capitol Region Athletic League boys basketball tournament will tip off Monday, March 22 and conclude Saturday, March 27 with the championship.

League newcomer Capital Prep (11-0) is the top seed. Innovation (8-2) is the three-time defending champion and No. 2 seed.

Championship History 2020 — INNOVATION 46, Achievement First 42

2019 — INNOVATION 62, Parish Hill 49

2018 — INNOVATION 56, Parish Hill 53

2017 — AEROSPACE 52, Metro Learning Center 39

2016 — TWO RIVERS 93, HMTCA 52

2015 — TWO RIVERS def. HMTCA

2014 — CIVIC LEADERSHIP 77, Achievement First 71