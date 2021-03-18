CRAL Boys Basketball Tournament brackets

The Capitol Region Athletic League boys basketball tournament will tip off Monday, March 22 and conclude Saturday, March 27 with the championship.
League newcomer Capital Prep (11-0) is the top seed. Innovation (8-2) is the three-time defending champion and No. 2 seed.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Championship History
2020 — INNOVATION 46, Achievement First 42
2019 — INNOVATION 62, Parish Hill 49
2018 — INNOVATION 56, Parish Hill 53
2017 — AEROSPACE 52, Metro Learning Center 39
2016 — TWO RIVERS 93, HMTCA 52
2015 — TWO RIVERS def. HMTCA
2014 — CIVIC LEADERSHIP 77, Achievement First 71