COVID-19 quarantines reduce SCC girls hockey playoff field to four teams

With three teams sidelined due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, the SCC girls ice hockey tournament has been shortened to two rounds and four teams.

The semifinals will be hosted by the higher seeds on Tuesday, March 23, with the No. 3 Milford co-op (2-2-1) playing No. 2 Guilford (5-1) at the Northford Ice Pavilion at 3:50 p.m., and the No. 4 Masuk co-op (2-5) playing No. 1 West Haven/SHA (7-0) at Bennett Rink at 5 p.m.

The teams in quarantine protocols and unable to compete in the playoffs are the Daniel Hand/Coginchaug, Hamden/Lyman Hall/Wilbur Cross, and Amity/North Haven/Cheshire co-ops.

The Branford/East Haven/North Branford co-op did not play this winter.

The Amity co-op, known as the Blades, was last year’s SCC runner-up. The Blades finished the season with a 4-2-1 record and were in position to earn the league’s No. 2 or 3 seed. They had their final five games canceled, including two against Guilford.

Daniel Hand finished 2-6 and Hamden was 1-7.

The West Haven/SHA co-op was forced to cancel the final five games of its regular season schedule while in quarantine, but will return for the SCC tournament.

Guilford is looking for its second straight SCC championship.

The tournament final will be held on Thursday, March 26, at Bennett Rink in West Haven.