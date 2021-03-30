Courtside with Joe Morelli (S3 E8): No. 1 Bristol Central’s Donovan Clingan & Tim Barrette

JUST LIKE THAT IT’S OVER. The 2021 COVID-shortened boys basketball season is done, and so is the third season of Courtside with Joe Morelli, your weekly dose of Connecticut boys basketball talk.

In this final episode, Joe Morelli and co-host Sean Patrick Bowley of GameTimeCT run down the final Top 10 boys basketball poll, including some of the biggest championship games of the weekend.

Our final guests on Courtside hail from the newly-crowned No. 1 team in the state: 7-foot-1 center Donovan Clingan and coach Tim Barrette of Bristol Central. They talk about their thrilling, 69-68 OT victory over East Catholic in the CCC Championship game, what it means and what the future holds for Clingan and the Rams heading into next year.

Joe and Sean also talk Sacred Heart winning its final NVL title before closing its doors, Ridgefield winning a third-straight FCIAC title, Notre Dame-Fairfield upending Kolbe Cathedral for its SWC title, and — of course — West Haven’s wild ride to the SCC championship.

RUNDOWN

0:00-1:20 — Bristol Central wins the CCC Championship montage.

Bristol Central wins the CCC Championship montage. 1:20-18:23 — Breaking down the Final Top 10 Boys Basketball poll teams, including Bristol Central, NVL Champion Sacred Heart, SWC Champion Notre Dame-Fairfield, FCIAC Champion Ridgefield, SCC Champion West Haven.

Breaking down the Final Top 10 Boys Basketball poll teams, including Bristol Central, NVL Champion Sacred Heart, SWC Champion Notre Dame-Fairfield, FCIAC Champion Ridgefield, SCC Champion West Haven. 18:23-42:11 — Interview with Donovan Clingan, coach Tim Barrette of No. 1 Bristol Central.

Interview with Donovan Clingan, coach Tim Barrette of No. 1 Bristol Central. 42:11-End — Wrapping up.

