Courtside with Joe Morelli (S3 E2): Sacred Heart’s JON CARROLL

WELCOME BACK to another edition of Courtside with Joe Morelli, your weekly dose of Connecticut high school basketball talk on GameTimeCT.com.

The COVID-abbreviated season finally tipped off for most of the state’s schools last week. But the biggest news was the sudden announcement that Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury would be closing at season’s end. And that includes the end of the road for one of the state’s top basketball programs.

Joining us to talk about the decision is head boys basketball coach JON CARROLL. His program has been at the top of its game for much of the last 10 years, including four straight state championships and five-straight NVL titles to go along with a 125-game win streak in the league.

Carroll, now in his 16th season at the school, talks about what the school’s closure means for the kids in his program and the entire Sacred Heart family.

Joe also breaks down the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll and some of the top performers from the first week of play.

RUNDOWN

0:00-14:06 — Introduction; Breaking down the latest Top 10.

14:07-44:34 — Interview with Sacred Heart’s Jon Carroll

44:34-End — Top Performers, Games to Watch

