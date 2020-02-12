Courtside with Joe Morelli (S2 E6): Hillhouse coach RENARD SUTTON

WELCOME BACK to another round of Courtside with Joe Morelli, your weekly look at high school boys basketball in Connecticut with the eponymous Joe Morelli and GameTimeCT editor Sean Patrick Bowley.

It was another busy week in boys hoops, especially on Friday when Crosby defeated Waterbury Career Academy to finally get coach Nick Augelli his 700th victory. Also, on Friday night, Prince Tech — our guests from last week — bolted out to a big lead and held on to beat Wilbur Cross on the road. Joe and Sean also run down the latest Top 10 poll as they talk about those topics and and round up the week’s developments.

Joining us on the show this week is Hillhouse coach RENARD SUTTON, whose team is is back in contention and ranked No. 7 in the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll.

Sutton talks about this year’s Academics and what he expects from his team as the postseason nears. And, speaking of the postseason, Sutton also dishes on how he’d like to see the state run its tournaments.

Rundown

0:00 — Introduction (Crosby coach Nick Augelli on win No. 700; Crosby’s Justin Davis; Prince Tech’s Kazell Stewart on beating Wilbur Cross)

Introduction (Crosby coach Nick Augelli on win No. 700; Crosby’s Justin Davis; Prince Tech’s Kazell Stewart on beating Wilbur Cross) 1:20 — Recapping the Week, including Augelli’s 700th, Prince Tech v. Cross and the GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll.

Recapping the Week, including Augelli’s 700th, Prince Tech v. Cross and the GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll. 18:21 — Interview with Hillhouse coach Renard Sutton.

Interview with Hillhouse coach Renard Sutton. 40:45 — Final Thoughts and the Week Ahead.

