Courtside with Joe Morelli boys basketball podcast (S2 E1): Windsor coach KEN SMITH

WELCOME to the Season 2 premiere of Courtside with Joe Morelli, your weekly look at high school boys basketball in Connecticut.

Joe Morelli is the longtime boys basketball writer for the New Haven Register and now GameTimeCT and he brings more than 20 years of CT hoops knowledge to this, his eponymous podcast.

With football ending so late and the holiday season, we’re getting a late start to the year but we’re happy to be back in the studio for what we hope is another great boys basketball season.

After quickly running down the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 basketball poll, we welcome back Windsor coach KEN SMITH to the show to talk about his highly-touted Warriors as they head into an intriguing game vs. Hillhouse at the Floyd Little Athletic Center Wednesday night.

(We did have some audio issues during the first few minutes of the interview and attempted to fix that as best we could. Apologies in advance).

Listen to the full show in the audio player, above. Remember, if the embed doesn’t show, you can listen by clicking here.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes.

We are also now on Spotify, so you can listen to us there now.

Rundown:

0:00 — Introduction and the GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll with Joe Morelli.

13:56 — Interview with Windsor coach Ken Smith.

43:24 — Wrapping Up.