Courtside with Joe Morelli podcast (S3 E5): West Haven’s Ty Sullivan

WELCOME BACK to another episode of Courtside with Joe Morelli, your weekly dose of high school basketball talk in Connecticut and — believe it or not — we’ve reached the home stretch of regular season games before conference tournament season begins in this COVID-shortened season.

It was another interesting week with Notre Dame-West Haven dropping out of the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 poll thanks to consecutive losses, but then redeeming itself by knocking off poll newcomer and No. 9-ranked West Haven — the SCC’s last unbeaten team — on Monday night.

The FCIAC and SWC saw a few nutty OT games last week, as well. New Canaan beat then-No. 6 and now No. 8 Ridgefield 64-59 in double OT, only to lose to Wilton 37-35 in their follow-up. St. Joseph cracked the poll at No. 10 and then had to survive Greenwich, 64-58 in triple OT. Masuk also topped Bethel in another 3-OT game Monday night.

Joe and Sean Patrick Bowley quickly hit on some of those games, the upcoming conference tournaments and also take a quick look back on the one-year anniversary of the cancelation of the 2020 winter state tournaments as COVID-19 hit the United States.

Speaking of West Haven, this week’s special guest is coach Tyrese Sullivan, the former Hillhouse star who has quickly made a winner out of the Blue Devils in just a few seasons.

Sullivan talks about how he came to West Haven, his mentors along the way and what he thinks of this year’s squad.

So join us, won’t you?

You can listen by hitting the play button on the SoundCloud widget, above. If the embed doesn’t show, you can listen by clicking here.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes. We are also on Spotify, so you can listen to us there, as well.

RUNDOWN

0:00-10:50 — Opening thoughts on the week that was and the upcoming conference tournament season.

Opening thoughts on the week that was and the upcoming conference tournament season. 10:50-19:24 — Looking back: One Year since CIAC canceled the 2020 winter tournaments.

— Looking back: One Year since CIAC canceled the 2020 winter tournaments. 19:24-43:40 — Interview with West Haven coach Ty Sullivan.

Interview with West Haven coach Ty Sullivan. 49:42-End — Quick look at the Top 10 and the week ahead.

PREVIOUS EPISODES