Courtside with Joe Morelli podcast (S3 E4): Kolbe Cathedral coach JOHN PFOHL

And, wouldn’t you know it, as soon as we dropped the latest GameTimeCT Boys Basketball Top 10 poll, all hell broke loose among the state’s ranked teams.

No. 3 Northwest Catholic topped No. 2 Windsor, 78-74, led by 35 points from junior guard Matt Curtis. Joe attended the game in West Hartford and gives us his take.

Also, No. 4 Notre Dame-West Haven went down to rival Fairfield Prep in the SCC and No. 8 Kolbe Cathedral held off rival Immaculate. We touch on all of those results and look ahead to the final two weeks of the season.

Joining us this week is John Pfohl, now in Year 4 of his return to the Shehan Center as Kolbe Cathedral’s head coach. Pfohl gives his an update on his team, his family, and a bunch of other topics — including what changes he’s seen in boys hoops since taking 10 years away to watch his kids play at Trumbull, and some of the great moments in his previous tenure as Kolbe Cathedral’s coach.

RUNDOWN

0:00-17:49 — Opener: Matt Curtis, No. 3 Northwest Catholic takes out No. 2 Windsor; Fairfield Prep topples No. 4 Notre Dame-WH; The Latest Top 10.

17:49-49:42 — Interview with Kolbe Cathedral coach John Pfohl.

49:42-End — The Week Ahead.

