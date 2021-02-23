Courtside with Joe Morelli podcast (S3 E3): Ridgefield coach DREW McCLELLAN

WELCOME to another week of boys basketball talk Courtside with Joe Morelli. In episode 3 of this COVID-shortened season, Joe laments an uneven week filled with quarantines and weather postponements, contributing to his lack of game attendance thus far.

And, after a rundown of the latest comings and goings in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll (including quick look at newcomer Kolbe Cathedral) we’re joined by coach Andrew McClellan of No. 6-ranked, and defending FCIAC champion Ridgefield.

McClellan talks about his team’s run of success in as FCIAC champions in three of the last four seasons, his origins in upstate New York, his coaching career in Chicago and how he pestered Carl Charles to bring him on as a pro-bono scout and then as an assistant before becoming the head coach.

He also gives us his thoughts on the strength of the FCIAC in 2021 and how he’d like to see the state tournaments run in Connecticut.

So join us, won’t you?

Just hit play on the SoundCloud player, above. Or you can listen on our podcast page.

Rundown:

0:00-15:35 –Recap and the latest GameTimeCT Top 10

15:35-48:25 — Interview with Ridgefield coach Andrew McClellan

48:25-End — Week Ahead and Wrap Up

