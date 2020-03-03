Courtside with Joe Morelli podcast (S2 E9): League Tourney Show with Immaculate’s Nelson Mingachos, GameDayCT’s Sports Doctor

WELCOME BACK to an action-packed episode of Courtside with Joe Morelli, your stop for Connecticut boys basketball talk.

It was wild week for boys basketball in the state with league tournament quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday and then a couple of intriguing semifinals on Monday night.

The biggest news of the week, of course, was Sacred Heart-Waterbury’s 125-game NVL win streak coming to a close thanks to Holy Cross in the NVL semifinals at Wilby on Monday night. We also saw Notre Dame-West Haven and Wilbur Cross make it an SCC Championship rematch with solid victories in the semifinals.

With other semifinals going on around the state, including the SWC, and the ECC championships tipping off for another year at Mohegan Sun, hosts Joe Morelli and Sean Patrick Bowley give their takes on all the happenings in the final week before the state tournament begins: The NVL’s Sacred Heart-Holy Cross ramifications, the SCC championship rematch, the CCC quarterfinals, and Trinity Catholic’s run to the FCIAC semifinals on the same week the school announced its closing.

With so much happening, we’ve managed to pack two guests into this episode.

First up is Immaculate coach NELSON MINGACHOS, whose team heads into the SWC semifinal showdown with Newtown on a 20-game win streak. Coach Mingachos talks about his team, which has exceeded his own expectations after graduation much of its star power from last season.

Also joining is is THE SPORTS DOCTOR, aka KEITH O’BRIEN from GameDayCT and The Day of New London, who joins us to break down tonight’s (March 3) ECC Division I and II championships, what it means for that league to hold its finals at Mohegan Sun Arena and its teams’ prospects in the upcoming state tournaments.

Listen to the full show in the audio player, above. Remember, if the embed doesn’t show, you can listen by clicking here.

RUNDOWN:

0:00 — Opening Montage: Holy Cross ends Sacred Heart’s streak; Notre Dame-WH, Cross advance to SCC Final.

1:19 — Recapping the first rounds of the league tournaments: NVL semis, SCC semis, CCC quarterfinals, FCIAC quarterfinals.

20:33 — Interview with Immaculate coach Nelson Mingachos.

33:44 — Interview with GameDayCT’s Sports Doctor, Keith O’Brien

53:32 — Wrapping up.

