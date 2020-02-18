Courtside with Joe Morelli podcast (S2 E7): Bristol Central’s DONOVAN CLINGAN & Coach TIM BARRETTE

WELCOME BACK to another episode of Courtside with Joe Morelli, your weekly look at high school boys basketball in Connecticut, hosted by the eponymous GameTimeCT beat writer Joe Morelli and editor Sean Patrick Bowley.

This week, we welcome in-studio a young man and outstanding basketball player who has been making all kinds of headlines this season, Bristol Central’s 7-foot sophomore DONOVAN CLINGAN and his high school coach TIM BARRETTE.

We’ve been looking forward to getting Clingan on the pod for a few weeks and, with vacation week underway, he and Barrette were able to accommodate us in-studio Tuesday morning. Coincidentally, a national story on Barrette’s dropped on ESPN.com the morning of this recording (Feb. 18).

In it, Clingan — who already has been offered scholarships by a number of Division I college programs including Syracuse, UConn, Providence, Georgetown and UMass — talks about the influence of his mother, Stacey Porrini Clingan, a former Bristol Central star herself who went on to star at the University of Maine. Stacey died of cancer two years ago, just as her rapidly growing boy was about to enter his freshman year at Bristol Central.

Clingan and Barrette join us to talk about that and what’s happened since: His rapid rise as one of the state’s top prospects; all of the attention he and Bristol Central have been receiving both on and off the court; how the 15-year old sophomore (soon to be 16) has managed the scrutiny pressure so far; and why he has so far rebuffed the advances of prep schools looking to retain his services.

Listen to the full show in the audio player, above.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes.

We are also now on Spotify, so you can listen to us there.

RUNDOWN:

0:00 — Introduction and the GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll.

17:17 — Interview with Bristol Central’s Donovan Clingan and coach Tim Barrette.

1:05:32 — The Week Ahead (Naugatuck at Sacred Heart) and Wrapping up.

