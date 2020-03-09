Courtside with Joe Morelli Podcast (S2 E10): The CIAC ‘Run To The Sun’ Prediction Show

WELCOME BACK to another exciting episode of Courtside With Joe Morelli, your weekly dose of high school boys basketball talk with the eponymous Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT’s boys basketball aficionado and beat writer, and Sean Patrick Bowley, the GameTimeCT editor kingpin.

No guest this week because, after an exciting week of boys basketball conference championships, it’s time to tip off the CIAC state tournaments and the Run to the Sun.

In this week’s pod, Joe and Sean break down what happened in some of this week’s league tournaments, including Wilbur Cross’ repeat as SCC champions over favored Notre Dame-West Haven, Ridgefield’s third FCIAC title in four years, Kolbe Cathedral’s surprising run to the SWC title, East Catholic’s rise over Northwest Catholic for their fourth CCC title in five years and some talk on Naugatuck’s first NVL title since 1969, among several of the others.

In the second half of the show, Joe breaks down all five CIAC boys basketball tournaments and picks a final four and winner for each one, going from Division V all the way to Division I. Sean, meanwhile, goes on his annual rant about how the state really doesn’t need five tournaments.

So stick around and check it all out as we spent the next two weeks gearing up for the CIAC state finals at Mohegan Sun.

(Quick note that this podcast was recorded on Friday, March 6, before the NCCC final).

Listen to the full show in the audio player, above. Remember, if the embed doesn’t show, you can listen by clicking here.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes.

We are also now on Spotify, so you can listen to us there.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Opening Montage: Wilbur Cross wins SCC, Ridgefield wins FCIAC, Kolbe Cathedral wins SWC, East Catholic wins CCC.

3:39 — Breaking down and recapping Championship Week.

Joe Morelli’s Predictions

25:36 — Division V

27:43 — Division IV

30:29 — Sean’s Five Division Rant

32:40 — Division III

38:28 — Division II

43:04 — Division I

