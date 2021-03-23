Courtside with Joe Morelli boys basketball podcast (S3 E7): It’s League Championship Week

WELCOME BACK to another episode of Courtside with Joe Morelli boys basketball podcast. We’re knee deep into the 2021 League Championship Week, the final week of this unprecedented COVID-shortened season.

With a horde of games tonight (Tuesday) and many more on the way, including league championships, Joe and co-host Sean Patrick Bowley eschew a guest and just run down what’s happened so far and what’s to come.

Among some of this week’s topics: Donovan Clingan’s ridiculous triple double in Bristol Central’s CCC quarterfinal victory over Windsor Monday night and the matchup ahead vs. Northwest Catholic in Wednesday’s semifinals; Kolbe Cathedral’s rout of Stratford to set up the SWC final vs. Notre Dame-Fairfield; Ridgefield’s rematch with New Canaan for a spot in the FCIAC championship; And much much more.

So join us, won’t you?

You can listen by hitting the play button on the SoundCloud widget, above.

