Courtside with Joe Morelli boys basketball podcast (S3 E6): NWC coach John Mirabello

WELCOME BACK to another episode of Courtside with Joe Morelli, your weekly dose of Connecticut High School boys basketball podcast and the season-ending league tournament championships are underway.

The FCIAC began Saturday and the SWC on Monday night witth all of the others tipping off at various times this week. The big news was potential SCC No. 1-seed Fairfield Prep and also Hillhouse withdrawing from the festivities due to quarantines.

Joining us this week is JOHN MIRABELLO, the four-time state championship coach of No. 2-ranked Northwest Catholic.

He and Joe talk about this year’s team and its prospects in the upcoming CCC tournament. Mirabello also regales us with an amusing story about when he coached in the East team in the 2018 McDonald’s All-American game in Atlanta and feared he was responsible for working Zion Williamson into an unfortunate injury…

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Opener: It’s Conference Tournament week. Fairfield Prep and Hillhouse end their seasons. Also: The Latest Top 10.

