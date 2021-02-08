Courtside with Joe Morelli Boys Basketball Podcast (S3, E1): Wilbur Cross’ KEVIN WALTON

Welcome back to a new season of GameTimeCT’s Courtside with Joe Morelli, your weekly podcast for all things boys basketball in Connecticut

When we last left you, conference tournament week had just wrapped and the state tournaments were about to begin and Joe had made his 2020 state tournament predictions.

At the time, who would have thought we’d have to endure the cancelation of the state tournaments and wait another 11 months before we’d get to set foot in another gymnasium again?

Yet, here we are, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sure, we’re tipping off months later than the original plan, but — huzzah! — boys across Connecticut will hit the hardwood once again this week.

Joe Morelli and Sean Patrick Bowley return with Season 3 of Courtside.

In this tap-off episode, your hosts briefly look at what to expect under the CIAC’s COVID-19 guidelines, from game time prevention strategies to conference configurations in this shortened, 12-game season. Joe also breaks down the preseason Top 10 poll.

Joining your hosts to talk about these unprecedented times is our good friend KEVIN WALTON, the head coach of two-time defending champion Wilbur Cross. Walton talks about the challenges facing his kid, on and off the court, and delves into a plan to allow coaches to coach their kids throughout the calendar year, not just during winter season.

Welcome back, basketball. So join us, won’t you?

If you can’t list on this page, click here to listen.