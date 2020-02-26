Courtside with Joe Morelli boys basketball podcast (S2 E8): 20-0 NFA head coach CHRIS GUISTI

WELCOME BACK to another exciting episode of Courtside with Joe Morelli, your weekly Connecticut high school boys basketball podcast.

This week, Joe and co-host Sean Patrick Bowley take a look back at the big Sacred Heart-Naugatuck NVL showdown, won by the Hearts, 67-62, for their 123-consecutive NVL victory.

With the regular season wrapping up this week, Joe and Sean also dive into some of the upcoming league tournaments, including the SCCs, CCCs and ECCs.

Speaking of the ECC, our guest this week is Norwich Free Academy’s CHRIS GUISTI, whose team topped Xavier in the regular-season finale to complete its first 20-0 regular season since 2007, back when Guisti was an assistant coach.

Guisti talks about his team’s prospects in the upcoming ECC Division I and CIAC Division I state tournaments. He also gives us a window into NFA’s roster and makeup, which includes several stars from the recent state playoff football team. We also talk about playing the ECC tournament playing its championships at Mohegan Sun Arena, which also doubles as the site of the CIAC state championships next month.

RUNDOWN:

0:00 — Opening Montage: Sacred Heart wins showdown with Naugatuck (SH’s Lorenzo Washington, coach Jon Carroll, Naugatuck’s Mike Wilson)

1:12 — Recapping Sacred Heart-Naugatuck and the upcoming conference tournaments.

17:12 — Interview with 20-0 NFA coach Chris Guisti

44:44 — Wrapping up and final thoughts.

