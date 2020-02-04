Courtside with Joe Morelli boys basketball podcast (S2 E5): Prince Tech’s KAZELL STEWART & Coach KENDALL MAY

WELCOME BACK to another thrilling episode of COURTSIDE with JOE MORELLI, your weekly look at high school boys basketball in Connecticut.

We had a pretty wild week with then-No. 2 Windsor topping then-No. 1 East Catholic on Corey McKeithan’s 360 lay-in with 8 seconds remaining. Joe and co-host Sean Patrick Bowley talk about the scene at Windsor for that game and the aftermath, with Windsor now unanimously No. 1 atop the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 poll.

Joining us this week are senior forward Kazell Stewart and head coach Kendall May of upstart and unbeaten, No. 8-ranked Prince Tech, which is hoping to shed the notion that Tech schools can’t compete for state titles. The Falcons have been to the Division III semifinals in back-to-back years and are now hoping to take the next step to Mohegan Sun and win its first state title, albeit now in Division II.

Stewart, who is one of the top players in the CIAC, and his coach talk about the obstacles they’ve had to overcome as an oft-disregarded tech school, and what they have done to overcome them. Stewart also gives us some insight into the team’s demeanor, not to mention his post-high school plans.

Rundown

0:00 — Opening Montage No. 2 Windsor tops No. 1 East Catholic (Windsor’s Justice Ellison, Corey McKeithan, coach Ken Smith)

Opening Montage No. 2 Windsor tops No. 1 East Catholic (Windsor’s Justice Ellison, Corey McKeithan, coach Ken Smith) 1:19 — Recapping Windsor-East Catholic, the aftermath and the latest GameTimeCT.com Top 10 Poll

Recapping Windsor-East Catholic, the aftermath and the latest GameTimeCT.com Top 10 Poll 19:26 — Interview with No. 8-ranked Prince Tech’s Kazell Stewart and coach Kendall May.

Interview with No. 8-ranked Prince Tech’s Kazell Stewart and coach Kendall May. 50:31 — Wrapping up and the week ahead.

