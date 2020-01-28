Courtside with Joe Morelli boys basketball podcast (S2, E4): No. 1 East Catholic’s LUKE REILLY

WELCOME BACK to another podcast edition of COURTSIDE with Joe Morelli, covering things all things boys basketball in Connecticut.

And it’s a busy, busy week for hoop fans across the state, beginning TONIGHT (Tuesday, Jan. 28) when No. 1 East Catholic faces No. 2 Windsor in the anticipated rematch of last year’s CIAC Division I championship (won by East Catholic) which was a rematch of last year’s CCC Championship, won by Windsor.

You can watch the game live on The Day of New London’s GameDayCT feed here.

Reilly kicks the tires on this year’s unbeaten team heading into the showdown, tonight, 6:45 p.m. at Windsor. So check it out now before tip off!

Joe and co-host Sean Patrick Bowley also take a look at the latest top 10 and some of the intriguing results and games to watch, particularly in the SCC.

Listen to the full show in the audio player, above. Remember, if the embed doesn’t show, you can listen by clicking here.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes.

We are also now on Spotify, so you can listen to us there.

Rundown:

0:00 — Introduction (Windsor wins 2019 CCC Title, Windsor’s Primo Spears; East Catholic wins 2019 Division I title, EC’s Matt Knowling; Spears on facing East Catholic this season)

Introduction (Windsor wins 2019 CCC Title, Windsor’s Primo Spears; East Catholic wins 2019 Division I title, EC’s Matt Knowling; Spears on facing East Catholic this season) 2:01 — The lead up, East Catholic vs. Windsor tonight! Plus running down the Top 10 and the week that was.

The lead up, East Catholic vs. Windsor tonight! Plus running down the Top 10 and the week that was. 25:19 — East Catholic coach Luke Reilly

East Catholic coach Luke Reilly 48:34 — A look at the rest of the week ahead.

Previous Episodes

Season II / Episode III: Albertus Magnus coach MITCH OLIVER

Season II / Episode II: Sacred Heart coach JON CARROLL (In Studio!)

Season II / Episode I: Windsor coach KEN SMITH