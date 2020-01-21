Courtside with Joe Morelli boys basketball podcast (S2 E3): Albertus Magnus coach MITCH OLIVER

WELCOME BACK to another edition of Courtside with Joe Morelli, your weekly look at boys basketball in Connecticut with host Sean Patrick Bowley and the eponymous Joe Morelli, the head boys basketball beatwriter for GameTimeCT.

It was an eventful week for the top two teams in the state. No. 1 East Catholic smoked Archbishop Stepinac (NY) in the annual Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. over the weekend while No. 2 Windsor survived an overtime battle with rival East Hartford.

Though East Catholic siphoned off some first-place votes, as of now the state’s two best teams maintained their collision course for Jan. 28’s showdown at Windsor.

Elsewhere, Staples’ unbeaten season is over. Trumbull knocked off the then-No. 10-ranked Wreckers (playing without Jake Thaw) on Friday night and, as a result, the FCIAC has been vanquished from the Top 10, for now.

Joining us this week is Albertus Magnus coach MITCH OLIVER, who has won 20-or-more games in all but one of his last 10 seasons at the school. Coach Oliver talks about this year’s team and how his program has excelled by corralling some of Connecticut’s best players.

Coach Oliver also gives us some insight into what college coaches are looking for in players, and how they navigate the recruiting process. He also gives some advice on how best players can conduct their own recruitment.

And, finally, Joe and Sean eulogize Sheila Beneski, the ‘First Lady of Connecticut high school basketball,’ who died late last week. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family, especially her husband Frank Beneski. The 2020 CIAC tournaments will be dedicated to her memory.

