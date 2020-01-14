Courtside with Joe Morelli boys basketball podcast (S2, E2): Sacred Heart coach JON CARROLL

WELCOME BACK to another episode of Courtside with Joe Morelli, your weekly look at high school boys basketball in Connecticut.

Two of the big games from last week included Windsor’s overtime victory over Hillhouse at the FLAC, won thanks to Primo Spears’ late heroics and Sacred Heart’s road victory at Crosby, its 111th-consecutive NVL win.

Joining us to talk this week — IN STUDIO! — is, of course, five-time state championship coach JON CARROLL of Sacred Heart, now ranked No. 3 in the latest GameTimeCT Top 10.

Carroll talks about the streak, his team and the state of high school basketball in Connecticut so be sure to check it out.

0:00 — Opening Montage: Windsor’s Primo Spears, Ken Smith; Hillhouse’s Renard Sutton; Sacred Heart’s Jon Carroll.

